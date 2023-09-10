Could England Tempt These International Talents?

The Temptation of Evan Ferguson

Brighton’s teenage prodigy, Evan Ferguson, seems to be making headlines every other day. An audacious talent who, despite playing at a senior level for Ireland, drew curious glances from England’s corridors of power reports The Mirror.

It’s no longer mere speculation; England’s very own, Gareth Southgate, concedes that they had keen eyes on Ferguson, hoping he might reconsider his international allegiances.

“We think he’s a bloody good player,” said a forthright Southgate, further adding, “We have to respect him, I don’t think he’s given any inkling that would be any different.”

That sentiment is deeply anchored in the realisation of Ferguson’s connection with Ireland. With eight caps under his belt, the young gun seems steadfast in his loyalty.

Dual Nationality: The Future of International Football?

Southgate’s gaze isn’t solely fixed on the shores of Ireland. Elliot Anderson, Newcastle’s burgeoning talent, has recently come under the radar. Born in England, but having played for Scotland until the under-21 level, the 20-year-old’s future now hangs in a delicate balance.

“We like Anderson, we do like him,” Southgate voiced, seemingly contemplating a future for Anderson in an England shirt. A recent withdrawal from the Scotland squad has only added fuel to these speculative flames.

But it’s not just about Anderson or Ferguson. Southgate’s humorous jest at the thought of Erling Haaland – Leeds-born but a Norwegian superstar – joining England’s ranks, underscores a broader narrative in international football.

Haaland: A ‘What if’ of English Football

Born in Yorkshire at the turn of the century, Haaland’s roots trace back to the days when his father graced the pitches for Leeds and Manchester City. But as fate would have it, the striker finds a stronger resonance with Norway.

“You never know how it would be if maybe my father played longer in England or whatever, maybe I would be English, I don’t know. But yeah, I’m Norwegian and I’m proud of it,” Haaland reflected.