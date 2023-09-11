Klopp: From Anfield to Germany?

The Klopp Chronicle: Germany’s Desired Destination

An air of uncertainty hovers over the future of Liverpool’s esteemed manager, Jurgen Klopp. According to reports by 90Min, Klopp sits firmly on the DFB’s radar as one of the prime contenders to fill the now empty German national team head coach role.

The German football landscape recently experienced an earthquake. Hansi Flick, bearing the infamous tag of being the first German manager to face the axe, left the helm after a shocking 4-1 loss to Japan. Add to it a less-than-ideal World Cup where Germany watched from the sidelines post the group stages and a worrying streak of five winless matches since March. Germany now, with the home soil advantage in Euro 2024, yearns for a change.

Germany’s Glinting Eye: Klopp’s Liverpool Legacy While the need for rejuvenation is palpable, the DFB’s admiration for Klopp is profound. They’re so captivated by the Liverpool man that whispers suggest they’d allow him to conclude the 2023/24 season at Anfield and only then, usher him in right before Euro 2024.

But is Klopp ready for such an immense transition? Reflecting on this during a summer chat with Sky Germany, Klopp declared, “The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there’s no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there. If I’m supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

The Contenders: More than Just Klopp? Although Klopp’s name prominently pops up, he’s not the only star in the constellation. Thomas Tuchel, currently guiding the ship at Bayern, is another heavyweight being considered. Mirroring the sentiments around Klopp, the DFB might let Tuchel conclude his Bayern journey this season before welcoming him with open arms.

As the whispers and rumours flourish, the coming months will surely be a whirlwind for the world of football. With Euro 2024 approaching and Germany needing rejuvenation, all eyes are on Klopp and his next move.