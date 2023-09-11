Manchester United Legend Ponders Next Managerial Move

Solskjaer’s Search: The Path to Redemption

A Norwegian Call

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the iconic face of Manchester United, is currently on a journey to find his next managerial chapter. One might have expected the next destination on his coaching map to be Norway, given the recent overtures from the Women’s Norway Coach role. However, Solskjaer seems to be holding out for something more, something different.

With Norway’s departure from Hege Riise in less than amicable circumstances post the Women’s World Cup, the nation hoped for Solskjaer to step in. The former United boss revealed, “Yes, I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach, of course I have,” but swiftly added, “They have asked. But I’m not ready for that yet.” As reported by Daily Mirror, the search for the right fit goes on.

A Glimpse into Riise’s Reign

The echoes of discontentment were loud and clear from the Norwegian camp after a disappointing exit at the hands of Japan in the World Cup. Riise, who once took the helm at Team GB during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, came under heavy criticism. The displeasure was perfectly captured by Barcelona ace, Caroline Graham Hansen, stating, “I feel like I’ve been stepped on for a year. I have not been shown respect,” after a notable exclusion from a crucial match against Switzerland.

While the Norwegian Football Federation decided to part ways with Riise, they didn’t close the door on her completely. She’s been welcomed back into the organisation’s fold, albeit in a different role.

Solskjaer’s Sentiments

In a candid conversation in May during ‘An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’, the striker turned manager opened up about his aspirations. “I’ve got another job in me, if it’s the right chance and exciting enough,” he expressed. Not just any job would do for this Manchester United legend; it has to ignite a fire in him. “There are so many clubs, but I’m not going to work just for the sake of working. It has to be something special, a new culture, or a club that really excites me. Or maybe they will want me back at the club (United) in some capacity, who knows?”

Reflecting on the Red Days

Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United was nothing short of eventful. Over three years, he took charge of 168 games, celebrating 91 victories. Yet, the cabinet remained trophy-less, coming closest with a runner-up position in the Europa League in 2020/21.

However, his final season with Manchester United was riddled with challenges. His team suffered heavy blows in their initial games, letting in 13 goals against formidable opponents such as Aston Villa and Liverpool. Speculations abounded regarding his rapport with the dressing room, ultimately leading to his departure.

As the saga continues, the footballing world eagerly awaits Solskjaer’s next move.