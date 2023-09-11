Tottenham Gain Edge in Transfer Market with New Signing

Tottenham Triumphs in Transfer Tussle for Vuskovic

Teenage Sensation Headed to North London

It’s the stuff of fairytales for any young player, and for Luka Vuskovic, the story continues to unfold beautifully. Rising meteorically to fame, this prodigious defender shot to prominence after breaking into Hajduk Split’s first-team last spring, and that’s no small feat given he celebrated his 16th birthday only in February of that year. Remarkably, he netted a goal for Hajduk just five days post his 16th birthday, etching his name as the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

Big Clubs, Big Interest

Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG, Manchester City – the list reads like who’s who of European football, and each of them, at one point or another, vied for Vuskovic’s signature. Yet, in the face of such overwhelming competition, it’s Tottenham that emerges triumphant.

A decisive weekend of negotiations saw Spurs race ahead of their competitors, agreeing on personal terms with the young centre-back. Although the whispers about the transfer fee remain just that, insiders suggest a sum hovering around £12 million.

The Road Ahead for Vuskovic

Considering the tender age of Vuskovic, Tottenham, showing foresight, has decided to allow the promising defender to flourish further at Hajduk. Thus, Vuskovic’s journey to north London is charted for the summer of 2025, post his 18th birthday.

This revelation comes courtesy of the Evening Standard, solidifying the whispers and rumours that have been doing the rounds.