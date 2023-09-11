Emery Scouts Former Protégé for Aston Villa Boost

Baena’s Star Shines on Aston Villa’s Radar

Villarreal’s Gem: Álex Baena

In the vibrant world of football, certain names emerge from the shadows, demanding the attention of powerhouses across Europe. Álex Baena, the Spanish dynamo, has been precisely such a revelation at Villarreal. The sublime quality he’s shown recently on the pitch has inevitably turned heads across top-tier European sides.

“There has been a great leap in quality,” remarks an insider. This quality has led to Premier League suitors lining up, readying their offers for the winter market, envisioning Baena bringing his talents to English shores.

Aston Villa’s Bid Under Emery’s Guidance

Unai Emery, the Basque tactician at the helm of Aston Villa, is no stranger to Baena’s prowess. During their time together at Villarreal, Emery effectively tapped into Baena’s latent potential, leading to an elevated termination clause of over 35 million euros for the player. Now, at Villa, Emery sees an opportunity to reunite, potentially creating a winning formula.

Emery’s strategy is clear: “Being a golden opportunity to play in England with an Aston Villa that would give one of the bombs of the winter.”

All these happenings are diligently reported by Fichajes, ensuring fans stay on the pulse of every potential move.