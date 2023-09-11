Report: Premier League Giants Battle for Serie A Star Striker

Chelsea Takes the Lead in Osimhen Chase

All eyes in London – particularly those of Chelsea and Arsenal – are set upon Napoli’s prolific striker, Victor Osimhen. It’s hardly surprising, given the Nigerian has lit up the Serie A with stellar performances over the past three campaigns.

The whispers from Stamford Bridge are strong: Chelsea have not only eyed Osimhen but have already exchanged multiple hush-hush conversations with the man himself.

Osimhen: Football’s Latest Golden Boy

The allure of Victor Osimhen isn’t a secret in footballing corridors. His three spectacular seasons with Napoli haven’t just added to his trophy cabinet but also amplified his market value.

Yet, the world was taken aback when a potential €200m move to the Saudi Pro League was rumoured earlier this summer. Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, added a dash of humour, suggesting he might only entertain offers from the €500m mark in 2024.

Arsenal in the Shadows, But Chelsea Forges Ahead

Football Transfers have let slip that Arsenal, not to be left behind, is plotting a move for Osimhen next summer. But while the Gunners have made their intent clear with meaningful contact to Napoli, it’s the Blues that seem to be in pole position.

Could Chelsea have already sealed the deal behind closed curtains? It’s a possibility, especially given the club’s surprising restraint in the elite striker market this summer, opting instead for the up-and-coming Nicolas Jackson.

Exploring Other Avenues

Chelsea, always one to keep their options open, have also thrown a cursory glance towards Brentford’s Ivan Toney. However, it’s believed that their interest in the currently banned striker is just a fleeting one.

For Mauricio Pochettino’s brigade at Stamford Bridge, Osimhen stands head and shoulders above the rest. He’s the golden ticket they desperately want to clinch by the time this season wraps up. With an enviable tally of 62 goals in 104 appearances for Napoli, it’s not hard to see why.

As reported by Football Transfers, the Premier League giants’ tussle for Osimhen is set to be one of the most riveting stories of the upcoming transfer window. The ball, it seems, is firmly in Napoli and Osimhen’s court.