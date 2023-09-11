Romano: Gunners’ Youth Exodus Continues – Destination Revealed

Arsenal’s Marcelo Flores Set for Tigres Switch

Flores Bids Farewell to the Gunners

As the dust settles on the Premier League’s transfer window, Arsenal’s Marcelo Flores is gearing up for a new challenge. The 19-year-old once touted as an Emirates prodigy, has inked a contract with Tigres, making the switch to the Liga MX side a reality. This major update comes on the heels of Football Transfers’ reports and the revelations from the always-in-the-know Fabrizio Romano.

Marcelo Flores has signed contract as new Tigres player on permanent deal from Arsenal 🐯🇲🇽 #AFC Documents completed for Flores who’s next one to leave the club after Nicolas Pépé. pic.twitter.com/HVfg7t6hC3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

A Glance at Flores’ Journey

While Marcelo Flores may be leaving the English shores, his brief history in football is already peppered with notable moments. Having earned his senior stripes with the Mexican national side back in 2021, Flores saw the pitch three times for his country, with his last appearance dating back to June 2022.

His stint at Spanish outfit Real Oviedo, where he was loaned last season, added to his growing reputation. 15 appearances and a solitary assist might not read like world-beating stats, but they speak of a young talent finding his feet in the challenging world of professional football.

Arsenal’s Transfer Activities: A Brief Roundup

With the close of the transfer window, it’s evident that Arsenal has been particularly busy. While Flores is all set for his Mexican journey, Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe has penned a deal with Trabzonspor in Turkey. This adds to a list of departures from the Emirates, including Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, and Rob Holding who’ve been sold off. Not to mention Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pepe, who exited on free transfers.

Tigres’ Summer Signings

For Tigres, Flores is not an isolated acquisition. Their summer recruitment drive has seen a mix of talent, all with a familiar Mexican connection. From the €7m purchase of Ozziel Herrera from Atlas to the eye-catching €6m snag of Diego Lainez from Real Betis, their business has been precise. The roster was further bolstered by the addition of Eugenio Pizzuto and Felipe Rodriguez, both joining without transfer fees.

For Flores, the current campaign with Arsenal’s U23 side has seen him feature four times, though he awaits his first goal contribution. As the young gun transitions to Tigres, one can’t help but wait with bated breath to see how he takes to the Mexican league.