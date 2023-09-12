Pogba’s Juventus Return Clouded by Anti-Doping Test Results

Pogba’s Clouded Return to Juventus: The Anticipation and The Allegation

Amidst a sea of roaring fans and flashing stadium lights, Juventus’ recent victory over Udinese was shadowed by a revelation that’s hit the football world like a summer storm. Tucked away from the pitch’s frenzy was Paul Pogba, the prodigious football talent whose return to Italy was marked by jubilation. However, as it turns out, every bright tale has its dark chapters.

The Unexpected Turn

In the aftermath of Juventus’ assertive 3-0 triumph over Udinese on August 20, an unforeseen chapter of Pogba’s narrative started to unravel. The Italian anti-doping authority (NADO) have handed Pogba a provisional suspension. The reason? A mismatch in the testosterone levels, specifically, the presence of testosterone not naturally produced by the body, according to NADO.

For someone who sat out during that dominating win, this unexpected twist brings up more questions than it answers.

The Shadows of FIFA’s Regulations

As the storm clouds gather over Turin, looming are FIFA’s stringent anti-doping regulations. A footballer could be sidelined for a span of two to four years if found breaching these guidelines. The severity of the penalty is contingent on the intent behind the violation. Was it a deliberate sidestep or an unwitting misstep? The forthcoming days may have an answer.

In the immediate afterglow of that Udinese clash, Pogba seemed to be weaving himself back into the Juve fabric, featuring in their following two bouts – a stalemate against Bologna and a victory over Empoli.

A Comeback, Interrupted

A famed name in football, Pogba had charted his path back to Juventus, leaving behind the Theatre of Dreams – Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford. A knee and hamstring setback saw him benched for the better part of the last season. His re-entry to Juventus, after a six-year-long saga in Manchester, was nothing short of cinematic. However, the script seems to have taken an unplanned detour.

Only gracing the pitch 10 times in the 2022-23 run, the year that promised his renaissance might just be clouded by this recent revelation.

The French Connection

The ripples of this development have been felt far beyond the Italian borders. Pogba, a key figure in the French national setup, wasn’t enlisted by Didier Deschamps for the September international fixtures. The maestro’s last dance in the blue jersey was in a friendly against South Africa in March 2022.

What Lies Ahead

With Saturday on the horizon, Juventus gears up to face Lazio. But the questions circling Pogba are bound to cast a shadow over the showdown.

As reported by The Athletic, the coming weeks are likely to be a testament to Pogba’s resilience, the unwavering support of his fans, and the rigours of football’s governing bodies. Will this storm pass or leave lasting scars? Only time will tell.