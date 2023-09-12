Gunners Prepare to Renew Interest in Sporting Talent

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Diomande: A Summer Saga

A Rising Star from Sporting

Arsenal’s eyes are set on one of Sporting Lisbon’s most prized assets: Ousmane Diomande. The prodigious 19-year-old centre-half’s journey from Danish side Midtjylland to impressing in Portugal with a loan spell at Mafra before finally settling with Sporting is quite the narrative.

The impressive performances by the young Ivory Coast international haven’t gone unnoticed. In particular, Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal gaffer, expressed his admiration, an interest which led the Gunners to table a €35m bid during the summer transfer window. This proposal, however, was swiftly declined by Sporting.

As per information by Record, Arsenal, although temporarily withdrawing their pursuit, are gearing up to relaunch their interest come next summer. With an €80m release clause hanging over Diomande, it remains to be seen how far Arsenal would be willing to stretch.

A Debut Against the Gunners

Interestingly, Diomande marked his European entrance by facing none other than Arsenal in the Europa League shortly after his arrival at Sporting. Further cementing his position on the international stage, the young talent recently made his senior debut for Ivory Coast, contributing to a 1-0 victory over Lesotho.

Arsenal’s Defensive Woes

In recent times, Arsenal did bolster their backline with the acquisition of Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a deal that saw £40m exchanging hands. But as fate would have it, the Dutch international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his maiden appearance against Nottingham Forest. This predicament potentially sidelines him for the season’s entirety.

Arteta, reflecting on this unfortunate circumstance, stated, ‘It’s a big blow because we recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident, and he’s not going to be in this season for us. We have to adapt, these things happen unfortunately, and we have to move on. Jurrien’s been very good, to be honest, he’s a special character, he knows, and I think he’s started to realise the extent of the injury and the amount of time that he’s going to be out, but he’s in a good place. We are all willing to help him, and we are all very close to him, but it’s going to be a long journey.’

As the transfer winds start to blow again next summer, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Arsenal’s next move for Diomande.