Liverpool, Man City to Join January Race for Hammers Star

The Premier League Tug-of-War: Nayef Aguerd’s Transfer Saga

Football in the English Premier League is as much about strategy off the pitch as it is on it. Just ask West Ham, who recently became the gatekeepers of a deal that had both Liverpool and Man City at the edge of their seats.

A Desire from the Desert

Al-Ittihad, a prominent Saudi Arabian side, had their eyes set on the 27-year-old Moroccan maestro, Nayef Aguerd. Sources had whispered to Football Insider on 4 September that the Middle Eastern giants were preparing to make their move before their window closed three days later. But with the Premier League’s own transfer curtain already drawn since 1 September, West Ham wasn’t about to let one of their prized possessions leave without a fight.

Liverpool and Man City: Ready to Pounce

Both Liverpool and Man City’s interests aren’t merely the ramblings of tabloids. It’s genuine, and there’s reason to believe they could both enter the fray come January. The Reds have been on the lookout for a left-sided centre-back. Their quest remained unfulfilled during the main window, their attention diverted to reshaping their midfield.

Aguerd: The Shining Star of the Irons

Having draped himself in claret and blue, Aguerd has not just been filling up space on the West Ham roster. He’s stamped his mark, making three appearances already this season. Though he missed out on the Brighton clash due to suspension, his worth cannot be understated. His impressive stint at the Qatar World Cup still fresh in memory, and his crucial role in West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory is evidence of his prowess. All after a £30million move from Rennes just last summer.

Aguerd’s current contract with the Hammers runs until June 2027, and the club has shown their intent by bolstering their defence, bringing in Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart. They’re adamant about preserving Aguerd’s blossoming partnership with Kurt Zouma.

With West Ham revelling in the Europa League group stages and securing 10 of the available 12 points at the onset of the 2023-24 campaign, Aguerd’s presence in their ranks remains more vital than ever.