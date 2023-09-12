Winter Window to Reopen Old Transfer Tale for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s Pursuit for Vlahovic: A Second Chance?

A Resilient Chase

The tales of the footballing world often echo with stories of “what could have been”, and Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic is certainly one for the annals. The robust Serbian striker was firmly within the North London club’s sights in January 2022. Yet, in an unfolding worthy of a drama, Vlahovic chose the allure of the Old Lady, Juventus, sealing an €80 million deal.

“However, the attacker rejected Arsenal in order to sign for Juventus in an €80 million deal.” Such stark realities often lead clubs to second choices. And in Arsenal’s case, the gaze shifted to Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus. Whilst Jesus has impressed in flashes, the hunger for an elite striker has resurfaced under the watchful eyes of Mikel Arteta.

The Turin Tumble: Vlahovic’s Juve Journey

Turin, known for its pristine footballing culture, awaited Vlahovic with bated breath as he landed in January 2022. His credentials? A staggering record of being the highest Serie A goal scorer in a single calendar year for six decades, a feat drawing comparisons with the likes of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Yet, the script in Turin was one of angst and unmet expectations. Vlahovic, under the tactical regime of Max Allegri, struggled to hit the crescendo many anticipated. Critics argue Allegri’s tactics didn’t truly harness the Serb’s abilities.

“He scored just 14 goals in 42 games last season and his overall game has been extremely disappointing.” The dawn of a new season brought minimal solace. As the numbers reveal, Vlahovic’s form hasn’t seen much of an uptick.

Arsenal: To Dive In Once More?

The pendulum of fate now swings once again as reports from Football Transfers indicate a renewed interest from Arsenal. But, with a cloud of recent performances hovering over Vlahovic, would a switch to the Premier League rejuvenate his career?

Only time will narrate this tale of resilience, aspirations, and, perhaps, redemption.