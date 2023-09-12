Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Dave Hendrick: ‘Expect Sean Dyche To Be Next Manager Fired’

By Amelia Hartman
EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On this episode Dave predicts the Premier League table in order based on the strengths and weaknesses of all the teams.

Dave has an inkling that Everton will be the first club to pill the trigger when it comes to firing their manager so expects Sean Dyche to win the sack race.

He also predicts a top 4 of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham with Manchester United slipping down to seventh place and Chelsea only just reaching the top half!

