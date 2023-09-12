Lyon in the Manager Market: Chelsea Legend Linked

Lyon Eyeing Lampard Amidst Management Reshuffle

A Shift in Lyon’s Managerial Scene

Olympique Lyonnais, despite their rich history and dominant presence in Ligue 1, find themselves in turbulent waters this season. With only four matches down, their position at the bottom of the table led to a mutual contract termination with Laurent Blanc.

Adding fuel to the fire, the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t sit well with the club’s most passionate supporters. Their message was loud and clear at the Groupama Stadium: the Lyon shirt, emblematic of the club’s legacy, demands respect.

Chelsea’s Former Blues in Lyon’s Sights

The buzz in the football grapevine suggests that Lyon’s eyes are set on former Chelsea gaffer, Frank Lampard. Interestingly, only last week, reports hinted at Graham Potter, another Chelsea alumnus, being given a nod. However, it seems that after discussions with John Textor, Lyon’s owner, Potter decided to decline the offer.

John Textor, who holds stakes in Crystal Palace too, holds Lampard in high esteem. This respect stems from Lampard’s impressive managerial stints, including a particularly noteworthy phase at Chelsea.

A Closer Look at Lampard’s Journey

Lampard has seen his fair share of ups and downs in his coaching career. After concluding the 2022/23 season with Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino took the reins, leaving Lampard on the lookout for his next venture. His journey with Chelsea began after his tenure at Everton, which unfortunately ended with the club on the brink of Championship relegation.

Chelsea, however, witnessed the brighter side of Lampard’s capabilities. During his short but impactful time there, he guided the Blues to the top echelons of the Premier League and even secured a spot in the FA Cup final. It’s essential not to forget his initial managerial expedition with Derby County, narrowly missing out on a Premier League promotion.

Other Notable Mentions on Lyon’s List

Frank Lampard isn’t the only one catching Lyon’s attention. Former Milan maestro, Gennaro Gattuso, is also rumoured to be on the shortlist. Gattuso, with a managerial journey punctuated with highs and lows, last managed Valencia, exiting mid-season in 2023. He almost landed the Tottenham Hotspur role in 2021 but faced setbacks, eventually paving the way for Nuno Espirito Santo to take the helm.

In Conclusion

Lyon’s next managerial appointment will undoubtedly be under the microscope. With strong candidates like Lampard and Gattuso on the horizon, the future looks promising. Only time will tell if these changes can steer the club back to its former glory.