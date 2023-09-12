PSV’s Star Winger on Liverpool’s January Wishlist

Liverpool Sets Sights on PSV Eindhoven’s Star Winger

In the ever-shifting world of football transfers, Merseyside giants Liverpool are believed to be keen on securing the signature of PSV Eindhoven’s standout performer, Johan Bakayoko.

The Pursuit of Bakayoko

Amidst a slew of interest from top Premier League sides, Liverpool has emerged as one of the leading suitors for Bakayoko’s prowess on the flanks. The Belgian talent caught the eye of several teams, but chose to extend his commitment to PSV Eindhoven after their successful Champions League qualification campaign earlier this year.

Premier League’s Brewing Battle

While Brentford came close with an audacious £34 million bid, it’s Jurgen Klopp’s side who are anticipated to step up their pursuit come January. In a market where finding genuine quality can be akin to seeking a needle in a haystack, Bakayoko has firmly placed himself in the limelight.

PSV’s Champions League Conundrum

As PSV navigates a challenging Group B, alongside stalwarts Arsenal, Sevilla, and Lens, their Champions League future remains uncertain. A potential third-place finish could see them transitioning to the Europa League and, with it, a heightened likelihood of a Bakayoko exit.

Bakayoko’s Rising Profile

Signed on until 2026, the winger’s stock continues to rise. With a commendable nine goals and six assists last season, and already boasting five assists this term, Bakayoko is making waves. His recent international outing for Belgium, where he clinched an assist against Azerbaijan, adds yet another feather to his already brimming cap.

Liverpool’s Previous PSV Connection

It’s noteworthy that Liverpool have previously tapped into PSV’s talent pool, with Cody Gakpo making his way to Anfield in December 2022. The 24-year-old has since flourished, registering seven goals in 30 outings.