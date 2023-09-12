Wednesday, September 13, 2023
SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesFulham Lillies - Encouraging Greater Female Attendance

Fulham Lillies – Encouraging Greater Female Attendance

0
By Ahmed Khan

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

Tadiwa is joined by by Amelia of the Fulham Lillies to preview and predict the upcoming weekend of Premier League action, with the much needed return of club football!

Amelia opens the show by explaining the purpose of Fulham Lillies as the group aim to create an ever growing safe space for female Fulham fans!

There’s all the usual discussion around every Premier League fixture with those all important match predictions creating debate throughout the podcast.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.

Previous article
PSV’s Star Winger on Liverpool’s January Wishlist
Next article
Gareth Southgate’s Bold Defence of Harry Maguire
Ahmed Khan
Ahmed Khan
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.