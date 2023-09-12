Fulham Lillies – Encouraging Greater Female Attendance

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

Tadiwa is joined by by Amelia of the Fulham Lillies to preview and predict the upcoming weekend of Premier League action, with the much needed return of club football!

Amelia opens the show by explaining the purpose of Fulham Lillies as the group aim to create an ever growing safe space for female Fulham fans!

There’s all the usual discussion around every Premier League fixture with those all important match predictions creating debate throughout the podcast.

Listen to our very own Amelia talking all things Fulham on the @ATadPredictable Podcast. https://t.co/dS01lydHtU — Fulham Lillies (@FulhamLillies) September 12, 2023

