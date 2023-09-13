Gareth Southgate’s Bold Defence of Harry Maguire

England’s 3-1 Triumph over Scotland: Beyond the Scoreline

At the heart of Hampden Park, an intriguing tale unfolded on Tuesday. It wasn’t just the scoreline that read Scotland 1, England 3. It was also about the story of Harry Maguire, a name that’s synonymous with resilience and passion, at least in the eyes of Gareth Southgate.

A Glimpse into Maguire’s England Journey

Harry Maguire, the £80m defender from Leicester to Manchester United, recently celebrated his 59th cap for England. This achievement, however, was slightly overshadowed by the own goal he scored during the friendly against Scotland. Despite this misfortune, one cannot forget his contribution to England’s journey in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the unforgettable Euro 2020 final.

However, Maguire’s club journey tells a different story. Struggling to maintain a consistent first-team position at Manchester United, Southgate doesn’t hold back his sentiments. “I’ve never known a player treated the way he is,” he lamented. The England boss emphasises, “He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades – a key component of our success.”

Southgate’s admiration doesn’t stop there. Recognising the essence of seniority and experience in the team, he comments, “Every time he steps onto the field, his resilience is absolutely incredible. He’s a top player, and we’re all standing beside him.”

From Old Trafford to Hampden Park

The transfer rumours this summer suggested Maguire’s departure from Old Trafford. But after a series of injuries to other defenders, he stayed put. His presence in the recent 3-1 loss against Arsenal marked his first appearance of the season.

The Scotland game, though, was not all roses for Maguire. Introduced at half-time, the Scotland supporters took jabs at him before he netted the own goal at the 67th-minute mark. Southgate adds a touch of perspective, “From a Scotland fans’ perspective, I understand. But it’s an outcome of the prolonged, unwarranted treatment he’s been getting.”

In a society where opinions come easy, Southgate feels the root of this criticism is closer to home. “It’s a joke, not by the Scottish fans, but our own commentators and pundits. They’ve created a perception that’s beyond comprehension.”

Maguire: A Testament of Character

Closing the match, Maguire wore the England captain’s armband, taking it over from Harry Kane. For Southgate, this act was more than symbolic. Reflecting on Maguire’s post-match demeanour, Southgate praises, “He’s fronted up as he always does, a true testament to his character. He’s integral, and today’s win attests to that.”

In the world of football, while goals, tackles, and assists might steal the limelight, the story of players like Maguire exemplifies the spirit of the game. And as England celebrates another win, Southgate’s message remains clear – stand with your players, in triumph and in trial.