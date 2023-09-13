Lingard’s Return to West Ham: Moyes Weighs In

Jesse Lingard’s Unpredictable Journey

Few paths in the world of football are as winding as Jesse Lingard’s recent trajectory. After a transformative loan spell at West Ham in the 2020/21 season, Lingard lit up the London Stadium. Those 16 appearances witnessed a stunning nine goals and six assists.

A return to Manchester United, a stint with Nottingham Forest, and a less than fruitful year under Steve Cooper saw Lingard transition to a free agent after exiting the City Ground.

Training with the Hammers Again

The vibrant milieu of West Ham once again resonates with Lingard’s footprints. David Moyes, in his conversation with TalkSport, shared insights about the 30-year-old midfielder’s current situation. Having been training with the Hammers since August, Moyes acknowledged Lingard’s advancements.

He remarked, during The Sports Breakfast show, “Jesse has trained with us for three weeks and he’s improved greatly from when he first came in. He’s in really good condition – much better condition than he was when he first came in.”

Recalling the impact Lingard had a couple of years back, Moyes said, “When Jesse joined us two years ago I think he scored nine goals in 15 games and was probably the difference between us getting into Europe for the first time.”

However, on the question of a permanent contract, Moyes remains enigmatic. He elucidated, “So there’s no real update on it at the moment, just to say that he’s back and getting much closer to the levels of fitness where you’d hope he would be.”

West Ham’s Recent Form

While speculations around Lingard’s future continue, West Ham has been exuding confidence on the pitch. Four Premier League games without a loss and impressive victories over the likes of Brighton, Chelsea, and Luton certainly paint a rosy picture.

Moyes, ever the pragmatist, reflects on their season’s start, “It’s been a brilliant start for us. We only finished on June 7, we gave the boys extra time off. We had booked a trip to Australia which meant we only had three days back before we flew to Australia. So in truth our pre-season was really bog average compared to what you’d maybe expect. But in football you never know how it’s going to work. We got some players in a bit later but the boys that have come in have been great and the way we have started has given us real confidence – we have won a couple of really big games.”

With West Ham’s recent accolades, including their Europa Conference League triumph, and the upcoming Scotland vs England clash, Moyes’ days are undoubtedly packed. But the prospect of Lingard once again donning the West Ham jersey adds another thrilling dimension to the unfolding narrative of the season.