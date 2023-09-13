Amid PSG Interest, Gunners’ Star Shares His Stance

Odegaard’s Arsenal Allegiance

Rising Amidst Rumours

Despite the murmurs and quiet whispers about a potential move away this summer, Martin Odegaard has voiced his contentment with life at Arsenal. Last season, as the Gunners made unexpected strides in the Premier League title race, Odegaard, now donning the captain’s armband, notched up 15 goals and a further seven assists. The whispering intensified when Paris Saint-Germain’s interest surfaced. However, anyone closely associated with the North London club knew there was barely a whiff of possibility of cashing in on their star player.

Arsenal’s Intentions Clear

Further confirmation came as Standard Sport unveiled in May that Arsenal are eager to prolong Odegaard’s stay at the Emirates. This intent aligns with the club’s strategy, having already ensured the extended commitments of footballing gems like William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, and Gabriel Martinelli. With two years remaining on his contract, the bond Odegaard shares with Mikel Arteta, who anointed him captain the previous summer, only cements his place within the team’s core.

Unwavering Commitment Amidst New Signings

Though the summer saw Arsenal bolster their ranks with the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Odegaard continues to be an instrumental figure. Addressing the contract renewal chatter, he told Nettavisen, “I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus.”