Report: Chelsea Defender Set for Turkish Loan Move

Chelsea’s Sarr: An Unsettled Journey?

Chelsea’s Malang Sarr, the prodigious defender who once graced the fields of OGC Nice, finds himself on the verge of another chapter away from the Stamford Bridge.

From Côte D’Azur to The Bridge

Sarr’s journey is one of intrigue. A talent, unveiled at the tender age of 17, he embarked on an impressive stint with OGC Nice. Over four seasons, he clocked 119 appearances, three goals and just as many assists. This promising phase culminated in a move to Chelsea, a step many thought would propel him to Premier League stardom. However, the narrative has been quite the opposite.

“Sarr is completely out of the picture at Chelsea and has not made a single matchday squad this season.”

Temporary Homes

Since his Chelsea transfer in 2020, a free transfer no less, Sarr has only managed 21 appearances in the iconic blue. Monaco saw him ply his trade during the 2022-23 season, albeit they chose not to trigger their purchase option at its conclusion. While details remain under wraps, Football Insider reports of Turkish clubs circling, ready to provide Sarr with a fresh opportunity.

“It is believed any move for the 24-year-old is likely to be an initial loan.”

The Chelsea Dilemma

With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, Sarr’s inclusion in the first team seems bleak.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider there is no chance of him breaking into the plans of first-team boss Mauricio Pochettino.”

The recent inclusion of Axel Disasi and the retention of Levi Colwill after his Brighton sojourn only reinforce Chelsea’s stacked defensive ranks, leaving Sarr in the shadows.

It’s not all gloom though. Another loan, possibly in Turkey, might just be the platform for Sarr to showcase his talent anew, a talent that has seen stints at esteemed clubs like Porto and commanded a hefty £120,000-a-week wage.

Sarr, with his versatility to adapt as a left-back or central defence, still holds promise. It remains to be seen whether this promise will ever flourish at Chelsea or find its sheen elsewhere.