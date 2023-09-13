Wednesday, September 13, 2023
SEARCH
HomeTeams - PLChelseaDave Hendrick: 'Pochettino doesn't know who to trust at Chelsea'

Dave Hendrick: ‘Pochettino doesn’t know who to trust at Chelsea’

0
By Amelia Hartman
Photo by IMAGO

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks through the 20 Premier League teams for a ‘state of the union’ for each team. He also looks at the news and gossip!

There’s a scathing assessment of Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, but hope for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe after an excellent summer of squad strengthening. Dave expresses concern that Mauricio Pochettino does not know his best eleven yet and that Chelsea’s owner and fans will quickly lose patience of things don’t pickup soon.

Photo: IMAGO

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.

Previous article
Report: Chelsea Defender Set for Turkish Loan Move
Next article
Report: Everton Star Nudged to Turkish Heavyweights?
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.