Dave Hendrick: ‘Pochettino doesn’t know who to trust at Chelsea’

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks through the 20 Premier League teams for a ‘state of the union’ for each team. He also looks at the news and gossip!

There’s a scathing assessment of Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, but hope for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe after an excellent summer of squad strengthening. Dave expresses concern that Mauricio Pochettino does not know his best eleven yet and that Chelsea’s owner and fans will quickly lose patience of things don’t pickup soon.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.