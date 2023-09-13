Report: Manchester United Poach Arsenal Expertise

Arsenal’s Medical Maestro Heads North

Key Departure for the Gunners

In a move that’s sent ripples through the footballing community, Arsenal’s reputable Head of Medicine, Gary O’Driscoll, is set to bid adieu to his 15-year tenure at the North London club. His next destination? The illustrious corridors of Old Trafford.

O’Driscoll initially linked up with Arsenal in 2009, beginning his journey as a club doctor. His aptitude and commitment didn’t go unnoticed as he climbed the ranks to take over the pivotal role of Head of Medicine in 2017.

O’Driscoll’s New Challenge

Not one to rest on his laurels, Gary O’Driscoll is ready for a fresh chapter, as reported by Football Transfers. Beginning Monday, he will be donning a new mantle – the Head of Sports Medicine for Manchester United. This recent coup by Erik ten Hag is a significant statement, prising away a pivotal figure from Mikel Arteta’s esteemed backroom staff.

It’s worth noting that Arsenal recently edged Manchester United with a 3-1 victory before taking a breather for the international break. However, the off-field dynamics have now swung in favour of the Red Devils, having secured the services of the ex-Ireland Rugby team doctor, O’Driscoll. Adding to the intrigue, the Manchester native is slated to fill the shoes of Steve McNally, who parted ways with Manchester United in February.

A Summer to Remember for Man Utd

Manchester United’s decision to bring O’Driscoll into the fold aligns with their strategic moves during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils were noticeably active, splashing out a hefty €196.7 million. Notable inclusions to the squad are Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Altay Bayindir. Additionally, fans welcomed back Jonny Evans on a free transfer, and the versatile duo of Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat joined on loan. Particularly, Amrabat, following a dazzling display for Morocco in the 2022 World Cup, holds an option for a permanent deal come 2024.