Report: Brentford Set Their Price For Wanted Defender

Rico Henry: Man Utd’s Potential £35m Prize

The Bees’ Stalwart in Demand

In the bustling world of football transfers, few can capture the imagination like Manchester United’s flirtation with talent. One such talent that’s caught the Old Trafford side’s eye is Brentford’s left-back, Rico Henry.

A Summer Tease

Just a while ago, whispers reached the grapevine about Man United’s growing interest in Henry. As reported by Football Insider, United, under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, made their intentions known in the summer. But, as fate would have it, the financials didn’t add up, pushing United to look towards Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon as a temporary solution. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injuries surely added pressure on ten Hag to find an immediate cover.

Brentford’s Position

While the Premier League giants toy with the idea of revisiting the Henry situation, Brentford isn’t exactly quaking in their boots. They’ve got the former England youth international happily fitting into their plans. Yet, Football Insider’s well-placed sources indicate that Henry isn’t averse to a more glittering move down the line. Would Brentford begrudge him? Seems not. A bid breaking the £35 million barrier, a potential record-breaker for the Bees, could make things interesting.

Henry’s Journey So Far

Performance metrics don’t lie. Henry has been everywhere for Brentford in the Premier League this season. Though the 2023-24 campaign has seen him present for every heart-throbbing Premier League minute, a mysterious absence was noted in their League Cup triumph against Newport County.

His contributions last season were noteworthy too, with two assists in a total of 39 outings. But it’s not just about numbers with Rico. His influence goes beyond the stats. A rising presence, he’s been lurking on the edges of Gareth Southgate’s national considerations.

Brentford, and their fans, remember the 202 appearances Henry has given them. Most notably, his influential role in their 2021 promotion will always be a standout chapter in their shared history. With a contract extending to June 2026, the Bees would love to keep him at the heart of their narrative.

In Conclusion

In the grand theatre of football, the Rico Henry tale is shaping up to be quite the act. Manchester United might circle back, and other top-tier clubs could join the fray. But as of now, the £35 million question remains: will Brentford be tempted? Only time will tell.