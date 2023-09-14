How Close West Ham Came to Signing Star Defender

Manchester United’s Maguire Almost Made a West Ham Debut

A Move That Wasn’t Meant to Be

East London’s football enthusiasts had their hearts racing when whispers of Harry Maguire’s potential shift from Manchester United to West Ham started making rounds. While the hammers seemed to be on the brink of a £30 million acquisition, fate had other plans. As they say, transfers are unpredictable beasts, and this time, the deal didn’t see the light of day.

Despite the anticipation of welcoming the former Leicester City defender to the London Stadium, Maguire’s place remains at Old Trafford. As the winds shifted, West Ham adjusted their sails, ultimately securing the services of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

Inside Gossip from the Hammers’ Camp

Kevin Nolan, David Moyes’ trusted assistant, gave TalkSport an exclusive insight: “I think it was very close, I was a bit upset that we didn’t make it [happen]. It seems the financial elements just didn’t align. It’s not only us who were disappointed. Probably Harry, and likely United too.”

As for whether there was direct contact with the defender, Nolan spilled, “The gaffer was in touch with Harry, his agent and so forth. But then, our sights shifted to the next target.”

Maguire’s Season so Far

With the season unfolding, Maguire’s red jersey has been donned just once, during a challenging 3-1 loss to Arsenal on September 2. Although seasoned and experienced, the summer brought a change in leadership dynamics, with Bruno Fernandes stepping up as club captain, a role Maguire once held.

During the international break, Maguire found himself named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. While his presence in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Ukraine was notable, it was the friendly against Scotland that drew the most attention. A misjudged ball saw an own goal credited to him. However, Southgate was quick to jump to his defence post-match, addressing Maguire’s critics with a fiery response: “It’s a joke.”