Turkish Side Readies for Midfield Boost from English Club

Shelvey’s Fresh Start with Rizespor: A Leap from Nottingham Forest

As the summer sun starts to fade and footballers find themselves in new jerseys, Jonjo Shelvey prepares for a fresh chapter in his career, leaving the English shores for Turkey’s vibrant Super Lig.

A Controversial Stint at Forest

Once a prominent figure at Nottingham Forest, Shelvey’s time at the club has been less than harmonious. Marked by differences and a notable absence from Steve Cooper’s squad since April – especially after an altercation prior to the Forest vs. Liverpool match, as noted by The Telegraph – it’s clear that the former England international’s stay in Nottingham was troubled.

Despite having opportunities to continue his journey in England, with clubs like Burnley, Sheffield United, and Leeds showing keen interest, the allure of the Turkish League, known for its passion and ambition, has enticed the 31-year-old midfielder.

Rizespor: The New Chapter

Rizespor, a club nestled in the eastern part of Turkey’s Black Sea region, is where Shelvey is set to make his mark. Currently holding an impressive fifth spot in the Super Lig table, the club’s aspirations match Shelvey’s own – to re-establish and prove oneself.

While Shelvey was initially a central part of Cooper’s strategy at Forest, having signed from Newcastle in January, a significant error during the Forest vs. Aston Villa match in April seemed to change his trajectory. Ever since, he’s been training away from the primary squad, almost in isolation, at the Nigel Doughty Academy.

Shifting Tides at Nottingham

It’s not just Shelvey feeling the winds of change. Emmanuel Dennis, the £16 million Forest forward, is garnering attention from the Turkish league, following a somewhat cold reception from Cooper. And it doesn’t end there – Giulian Biancone is now officially with Olympiacos after his limited exposure at Forest, while others like Ethan Horvath and Harry Arter may also be venturing out, provided they secure any offers.

In a bold move, Forest brought on board 13 new talents during the summer, splashing around £90 million. This spending spree clearly indicates the club’s intent to recalibrate and redefine its future trajectory.

As the Turkish transfer deadline looms on Friday night, all eyes are on Shelvey and Rizespor, eager to witness the next chapter in this ever-evolving football narrative.