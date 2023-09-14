Report: Rangers Hustle to Lock Down Premier League Target

Rangers Seek Assurance with Barisic Amidst Premier League Glances

The great footballing theatres of Europe are nothing if not centres of relentless speculation. At the heart of one such narrative, this season is Borna Barisic, Rangers’ Croatian marvel, with the rumour mills suggesting the Premier League, among others, might be his next stop. As reported by Football Transfers, the Ibrox club is attempting to play a strategic hand in this unfolding drama.

The Ibrox Intentions

Rangers, deeply aware of the increasing spotlight on Barisic, are keen to retain the Croatian jewel within their ranks. His current contract, poised to conclude in the summer of 2024, could see him walk as a free agent – a potential blow given his invaluable contributions to Michael Beale’s squad.

While the scent of interest has wafted from many a European club, Rangers have shown their intent. Already, they have presented an offer to Barisic, an Ibrox stalwart since 2018. Initial talks were kick-started at the dawn of the summer transfer window. The pace, however, has shifted from a tentative waltz to a fervent tango. The conversation now focuses on a prospective two-year extension for the defender.

European Gaze, Nottingham Forest, and More

The waters around Barisic are teeming with potential suitors. Nottingham Forest, in particular, have cast admiring glances towards Glasgow. And they’re hardly alone. Eyes from across the continent keenly observe the ongoing negotiations.

The Croatian’s performance has indeed been a beacon of consistency amidst Rangers’ fluctuating fortunes this season. Their pursuit trails behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League dream was abruptly halted by PSV. Such setbacks intensify the scrutiny of manager Beale’s role. There are even hints at his potential exit, should Rangers not make a defining statement against St Johnstone in their impending league engagement.

Barisic’s Ibrox Chronicle

This season has seen Barisic don seven Rangers jerseys and boast an impressive tally of four assists. His noticeable absence in the Old Firm’s 1-0 defeat against Celtic only underscored his significance, especially given the injury he picked up during the PSV ordeal.

Since his arrival at Ibrox, Barisic has donned the Rangers blue 208 times, finding the net on nine occasions. It paints a picture of a player deeply interwoven into the tapestry of the club. The looming question now: Will Rangers’ strategic move ensure he remains a pivotal chapter in their unfolding saga?