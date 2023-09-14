Report: Istanbul Powerhouse Returns with New Bid for United Gem

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri in Besiktas’ Crosshairs

In a continuing trend of European clubs keen to fortify their squads, Besiktas – the Turkish football stalwarts – have intensified their pursuit of Manchester United’s promising young midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri. Daily Mirror reports that the Istanbul giants are pushing forward, adjusting their strategies after an initial setback.

The Back and Forth of Negotiations

After successfully integrating central defender Eric Bailly into their setup, Besiktas’ ambitions haven’t stopped there. Their focus remains sharp on Manchester United’s young prodigy, Hannibal Mejbri. Initial efforts to secure a permanent move for the 20-year-old Tunisian international faced resistance from the Manchester club. However, with the Turkish transfer window still ajar, Besiktas are trying a different approach.

Having been pivotal to Birmingham City in the Championship, with 41 appearances to his credit, Hannibal’s stock has only risen. While he began 23 games, his singular goal is just a number, not truly indicative of his on-field impact. Manchester United’s clear intent has been to retain the player amidst widespread interest.

European Interest Peaks

Borussia Dortmund cast their eyes on Hannibal during the summer transfer window, indicating the scope of his potential. Besiktas, too, made their intentions clear, presenting a loan-to-buy proposal that Manchester United promptly turned down. But Besiktas aren’t known to back down easily; Fanatik, a Turkish publication, hints at a renewed strategy – a straightforward loan without the purchase clause.

In the current Premier League season, Hannibal’s absence from Manchester United’s first four matches is conspicuous, especially with Erik ten Hag’s roster seeing new additions like Sofyan Amrabat. Yet, Hannibal remained on the bench during their Arsenal game.

What’s in Store for Hannibal at Old Trafford?

Senol Gunes, the tactician behind Besiktas, envisions Hannibal as the ideal solution for his attacking midfield void. For Manchester United, this prospective loan could be a financial reprieve, cutting down the wage bill without compromising their primary team. The decision ball is firmly in Ten Hag’s court now.

While Hannibal did display his prowess during Manchester United’s pre-season, competitive appearances remain elusive this campaign. Not to be forgotten is last year’s training ground altercation with Alex Telles – a tumultuous phase after their 4-0 loss to Brighton. This incident notably predated Ten Hag’s leadership transition from the interim phase under Ralf Rangnick.

Hannibal’s Journey So Far

With 26 international caps for Tunisia, Hannibal’s journey to Old Trafford began with a transition from Monaco in 2019, despite significant interest from heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and PSG. His Manchester United record stands at three senior appearances, punctuated by a start against Crystal Palace.

As the transfer dynamics evolve, Manchester United’s roster also sees a reshuffle with Sofyan Amrabat’s inclusion, closely following Mason Mount’s move from Chelsea. And while Scott McTominay remains a Red Devil, a £30million bid from West Ham keeps the pot stirring.