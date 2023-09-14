Sancho vs Ten Hag: The Story Behind the Training Split

Sancho and Ten Hag’s Tensions Rise at Man Utd

In the heart of Manchester, Old Trafford has been buzzing with whispers and speculations. The latest revolves around the relationship between Jadon Sancho, the talented winger, and Man Utd’s manager, Erik ten Hag.

Sancho’s Training Separation

Jadon Sancho, the 23-year-old winger, has been directed to train separately from the main squad. This decision comes after Erik ten Hag expressed concerns over Sancho’s training performances, which he deemed to be subpar. The manager’s decision to exclude Sancho from the squad during their recent defeat at Arsenal has only added fuel to the fire.

Sancho, however, has voiced his disagreement with Ten Hag’s observations. He believes he has been unfairly targeted and has been “a scapegoat for a long time”. In response, Man Utd has announced that Sancho will follow a “personal training programme away from the first team”, a move they say is in light of a “squad discipline issue”.

A Turbulent Week for United

This isn’t the only headline coming out of Old Trafford this week. Antony, another forward for the Red Devils, has temporarily distanced himself from first-team responsibilities. This follows allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-partner.

Sancho’s Journey at Old Trafford

Having transferred from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 with a hefty £73m price tag, expectations were high for Sancho. However, his journey in the Premier League has been a rollercoaster. With only nine goals and six assists from 58 appearances, consistency has eluded him.

Sancho faced challenges last season, grappling with both physical and mental hurdles. Ten Hag had even commented on Sancho’s fitness levels, suggesting he wasn’t ready for the pitch. But Sancho made a triumphant return, notably scoring a crucial equaliser against Leeds United.

Despite this, his presence on the field has dwindled this season, with just three appearances off the bench in the first four Premier League matches.