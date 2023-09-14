Kyle Walker Puts Rumours to Rest with New Man City Contract

Walker Commits to Man City with Fresh Contract

In a move that solidifies Manchester City’s defensive line-up, England’s seasoned defender Kyle Walker has put pen to paper, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker’s Journey at City

Having been a pivotal figure in Manchester City’s trophy-laden journey over the past six years, Walker’s commitment to the club has never been in question. The 33-year-old, who was previously rumoured to be in talks with Bayern Munich, has now quashed all speculations by signing a two-year extension. This ensures that the City faithful will continue to see him don the blue jersey until 2026.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Walker expressed, “My future is firmly rooted with Manchester City, and it’s the ideal path for me. The past six years have been nothing short of incredible. With an unparalleled coaching staff, exceptional teammates, and our ever-passionate fans, I’ve felt valued at every step.”

From Tottenham to City’s Mainstay

It’s been a journey of growth and accolades for Walker since his £45m move from Tottenham in August 2017. While he has been a regular feature for City, making 39 appearances last season, there were moments of introspection. Notably, he was on the bench during City’s Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan.

The 2022-23 season also saw him temporarily sidelined, especially after City’s gaffer, Pep Guardiola, introduced a new defensive strategy. Guardiola’s remarks on Walker’s adaptability did stir a brief storm. However, by July, the City boss was vocal about retaining Walker, especially amidst interest from Bayern.

This season, Walker’s prominence is evident. He’s not only started all of City’s Premier League matches but also donned the captain’s armband in most of them.

Praise from the Top

Txiki Begiristain, the director of football, didn’t mince words while lauding Walker. “For me, he stands out as the world’s premier right-back. Kyle’s unique attributes add a distinct dynamism to our squad. He’s been instrumental in our recent achievements.”