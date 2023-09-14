Fulham’s Midfield Duo Commit with New Deals

Fulham Secures Key Midfielders with New Deals

In a significant move for Fulham, Joao Palhinha has committed his future to the club, penning a contract that will see him remain at Craven Cottage until 2028. This comes on the back of a dramatic transfer deadline day, where a potential move to Bayern Munich fell through.

Palhinha’s Near Move to Bayern

The 28-year-old Portuguese maestro had been on the cusp of joining the German giants, even undergoing a medical. However, the transfer hit a snag as Fulham couldn’t secure a suitable replacement in time, leading to the deal’s collapse.

Harrison Reed’s Continued Commitment

In another boost for the club, Harrison Reed, also 28, has reaffirmed his commitment to Fulham, signing a fresh deal that extends to 2027. Both these contracts come with an added clause, giving the club the option to extend by an additional year.

Palhinha, reflecting on the recent events, shared with the club’s official website, “There’s been a whirlwind of stories surrounding my future in the past few weeks. However, my sole focus remains on delivering for Fulham.”

Palhinha’s Journey with Fulham

Having made the switch from Sporting Lisbon in 2022 for a fee rumoured to be in the ballpark of £17m, Palhinha quickly established himself as an indispensable asset. His stellar performances earned him the title of the club’s player of the season in his debut year, which unsurprisingly caught the attention of top European clubs, including the Bundesliga titleholders.

Reed’s Impressive Stats

Reed, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer for Fulham. Last season, he notched up three goals and provided four assists in 37 Premier League outings. The only match he sat out was due to a suspension.