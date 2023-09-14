Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor: Who Will Win the Thiago Battle?

Thiago Alcantara: The Tug of War Between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, the latest buzz surrounds Liverpool’s midfield maestro, Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard, known for his impeccable ball control and vision, has recently been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Turkey.

Trabzonspor’s Initial Interest

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting that Trabzonspor had intensified their pursuit of Thiago. The move was hailed by many as potentially the most significant transfer coup of the year, especially considering their recent acquisition of Nicolas Pepe. However, the landscape of this transfer saga has shifted dramatically in the last 24 hours.

Fenerbahce Enters the Fray

Istanbul-based heavyweights, Fenerbahce, have reportedly tabled an offer for the 32-year-old midfield dynamo. This revelation comes from the respected Turkish publication, Takvim. The Super Lig’s transfer window remains ajar until September 15, giving both Turkish clubs a narrow window to finalise a deal.

Why Thiago Might Leave Anfield

Rumours suggest that Thiago is contemplating a move away from Anfield due to the influx of midfield talent over the summer. Despite his undisputed quality, the Spaniard’s injury woes have been a concern. His absence from the pitch this season, owing to another injury setback, has further fuelled these speculations.

Liverpool, on the other hand, might see this as an opportunity. With Thiago’s contract set to expire next summer, the Merseyside club could capitalise now rather than risk losing him for nothing. Fenerbahce’s reported bid of €5 million might just tempt the Reds.

The Proposed Deal

Fenerbahce’s ambition is evident in their proposed package for Thiago. They’re reportedly ready to offer him a three-year contract with an enticing annual salary of €7.5m. But with Liverpool’s inability to bring in reinforcements until January, it remains to be seen if they’ll sanction such a move.