Report: Everton’s New Dawn with 777 Partners

Everton Poised for Ownership Change

Amid the kaleidoscope of English football, Everton Football Club stands out for its deep-rooted history, loyal fan base, and tumultuous recent years. With the winds of change swirling around Goodison Park, the club is poised for a transformation.

Everton’s Ownership Saga

Farhad Moshiri, the British-Iranian magnate, has chosen to relinquish his grip on Everton, a relationship that began in 2016. His 94% stake in the club is set to be handed over to the American investment entity, 777 Partners. This transfer of power, still awaiting a nod from regulatory bodies like the Premier League, the FA, and the Financial Conduct Authority, exemplifies the evolving nature of football club ownership.

Drawing from his time at the helm, Moshiri reflected, “The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago.”

A New Dawn with 777 Partners

The American influence on the Premier League is undeniable. With this takeover, half of the 20 top-flight teams would be under American ownership. The intent and ambition of 777 Partners are clear from the words of their founder, Josh Wander, “We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family… Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for both men’s and women’s teams.”

Everton’s Current Landscape

This season hasn’t been kind to the Merseyside club. With a precarious position in the Premier League table and allegations regarding breaches of the Financial Fair Play rules, these are challenging times. Yet, the club is poised for a new dawn, with the upcoming state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which carries an estimated price tag of a whopping £760m.

Addressing this, Moshiri acknowledged his instrumental role in financing the stadium, adding, “I have spoken to a number of parties and considered some strong potential opportunities. However, it is through my lengthy discussions with 777 that I believe they are the best partners.”

Echoes from the Past

Despite pouring over £750m into the club since 2016, Moshiri’s tenure witnessed its fair share of discord. From fan protests demanding a change in ownership to a revolving door of managerial appointments, including high-profile names like Ancelotti, Benitez, and Lampard, the journey has been tumultuous.

Interestingly, while Moshiri was candid about not selling the club earlier this year, negotiations did occur, notably with MSP Sports Capital, though they eventually collapsed.

Everton’s ties with Alisher Usmanov, a Russian billionaire entangled in geopolitics, and their subsequent financial pivot from Russian sponsorship, signify the complex terrain Moshiri navigated during his reign.

Understanding 777 Partners

But who exactly are 777 Partners? Based out of Miami, this investment platform has ventured into the realm of sports, seeking assets that promise long-term growth. Their portfolio includes a variety of clubs, from Vasco de Gama in Brazil to Standard Liege in Belgium. Their stake in La Liga’s Sevilla, recent Europa League champions, underscores their footballing ambition.

Yet, their approach has drawn criticism. Fans of certain clubs in their portfolio have voiced concerns over the management styles employed. Beyond football, their interests sprawl across sectors like insurance, aviation, and entertainment.

While the UK government remains nonchalant regarding the sale, with BBC Sport confirming it’s primarily a Premier League affair, the question remains: What’s next for Everton under 777 Partners?

One thing is certain; in the ever-evolving tapestry of English football, Everton’s next chapter is set to be riveting.