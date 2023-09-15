Report: Newcastle’s Hopes Rise with Star’s New Deal

Wilson Commits to the Magpies: A Bright Future Ahead

The Magpies have solidified their forward line for the foreseeable future, with top striker Callum Wilson pledging his allegiance to Newcastle United by extending his contract.

Magpie’s Mainstay

Wilson, the 31-year-old England international, has put pen to paper on a fresh deal that will see him wear the black and white stripes till the summer of 2025. This comes as a significant boost for the club, especially since his initial agreement was set to conclude a year earlier, in 2024. Since his £20m move from Bournemouth in September 2020, Wilson has undoubtedly made his mark at St James’ Park, netting an impressive 40 goals in 79 league appearances.

His contribution was pivotal last season, with his 18 goals playing a central role in the Magpies securing a coveted fourth-place finish, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

On sealing his future with Newcastle, an elated Wilson expressed, “I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door. Now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey, so it’s nice to commit my future to being a part of that.”

Eddie Howe’s Vote of Confidence

Eddie Howe, who shares a history with Wilson from their time at Bournemouth, was evidently pleased with the development. The Newcastle United manager voiced his sentiments: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success. He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.”

Howe also lauded Wilson’s tenacity and insatiable appetite for goals, adding, “He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.”

As reported by BBC Sport, while the early stages of this Premier League season haven’t been the brightest for Newcastle, having suffered three losses in their first four matches, Wilson’s two goals indicate that he’s still at the top of his game.

With this renewed contract, Newcastle United and Eddie Howe hope to leverage Callum Wilson’s prowess to climb up the table and build on the club’s aspirations.