Report: Liverpool and Man Utd Eyeing Same Defensive Wonderkid

Scalvini’s Rising Star Attracts Premier League Giants

One of Serie A’s brightest young talents, Giorgio Scalvini, is causing quite a stir in England’s football elite. A tug-of-war looms on the horizon, with Liverpool and Manchester United at the forefront, readying themselves to secure the services of Atalanta’s prodigious defender.

Young Prodigy on Premier League Radar

At only 19, Scalvini has made remarkable strides in his professional journey. Just last season, he solidified his place in Atalanta’s starting lineup. This rapid ascent is made all the more impressive considering he started the season as an 18-year-old.

With six senior national team appearances under his belt, Scalvini’s reputation as one of Europe’s most sought-after young defenders is cementing fast.

🇮🇹 Giorgio Scalvini (19) is just so damn tidy. His stat line vs. Ukraine: ☑️ 90 minutes

🎯 95/98 passes completed

💥 8 passes into the final third

⚔️ 2/2 tackles won

🚀 2 clearances

❌ 2 interceptions

💪 5/6 duels won

🚀 3/4 long balls 2-1 win. Much needed. pic.twitter.com/fvbHncovo3 — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) September 12, 2023

Manchester City’s Prior Pursuit

Last season, Scalvini caught the attention of football giants Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. However, moves to these clubs have simmered down in recent months. City’s splurge on Josko Gvardiol and Atletico’s defensive augmentations with Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta might explain this reduced interest.

The Anfield and Old Trafford Connection

Football Transfers report that scouts from both Liverpool and Manchester United were among the audience during Italy’s recent 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier triumph over Ukraine. Scalvini was undoubtedly on their watchlist.

Manchester United’s previous endeavours to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund brought Scalvini onto their radar. The young Italian’s skillset hasn’t gone unnoticed at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking at Scalvini as a key piece in a potential defensive overhaul for 2024.

While Liverpool’s interest in West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd has been making the rounds, with Manchester City also in the fray, Scalvini remains a prime target.

A January Showdown

Having been on the pitch for the entirety of Atalanta’s three Serie A games this season, Scalvini’s importance to the Bergamo outfit is evident. His contract with Atalanta stretches to 2027, which doesn’t seem to deter the Premier League powerhouses. Both Liverpool and Manchester United, as per sources, are gearing up for a bidding showdown come January.