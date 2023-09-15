Molineux Showdown: Liverpool’s Test Against Resilient Wolves

Premier League Showdown: Wolves vs Liverpool

As the Premier League action resumes post the international hiatus, the spotlight turns to Molineux Stadium where Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome the formidable Liverpool side. With both teams having contrasting starts to their campaigns, this encounter promises to be an intriguing one.

At a Glance: Wolves vs Liverpool

Detail Information Location Wolverhampton, England Stadium Molineux Stadium Date Saturday 16 September Kick-off Time 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT Referee Michael Oliver VAR Mark Scholes

Head-to-Head: Last Five Meetings

Wolves Liverpool Draws 1 3 1

Last Encounter: Liverpool emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline on 1 March 2023.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Wolves Liverpool LLWWL DWWW

TV and Streaming Options

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App United States SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada fuboTV Canada

The Hosts: Wolves’ Current Scenario

Gary O’Neil’s brigade faced a setback with a 3-2 loss against Crystal Palace. With eight goals conceded in just four games, defensive concerns loom large for the Wanderers.

Team News and Predictions

Potential Starter: Hwang Hee-chan, after his goal against Palace, might be in line for a starting berth.

Hwang Hee-chan, after his goal against Palace, might be in line for a starting berth. Injury Update: Midfielder Joe Hodge remains the sole injury worry.

Midfielder Joe Hodge remains the sole injury worry. Predicted Lineup (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Gomes, Lemina, Sarabia; Cunha, Hwang.

The Challengers: Liverpool’s Journey So Far

Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, seems to be finding their rhythm after a rather underwhelming 2022/23 season. Their recent victories against Newcastle and Aston Villa have showcased their intent.

Team News and Predictions

Absentees: Virgil van Dijk’s extended suspension and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury are significant blows.

Virgil van Dijk’s extended suspension and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury are significant blows. Potential Changes: Joe Gomez might be shifted wide, with Wataru Endo possibly slotting in central defence. However, Ibrahima Konate’s return to training might alter these plans.

Joe Gomez might be shifted wide, with Wataru Endo possibly slotting in central defence. However, Ibrahima Konate’s return to training might alter these plans. Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Endo, Matip, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Jones; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Match Prediction

While Wolves managed to secure points against Everton, their vulnerability against structured teams was evident in their 4-1 loss to Brighton. Liverpool, even with key players missing, boasts of a lethal attacking trio that might prove too hot to handle for the home side.

Final Verdict: Liverpool to edge past Wolves.

Key Stats