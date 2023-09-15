Molineux Showdown: Liverpool’s Test Against Resilient Wolves

Premier League Showdown: Wolves vs Liverpool
As the Premier League action resumes post the international hiatus, the spotlight turns to Molineux Stadium where Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome the formidable Liverpool side. With both teams having contrasting starts to their campaigns, this encounter promises to be an intriguing one.
At a Glance: Wolves vs Liverpool
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|Wolverhampton, England
|Stadium
|Molineux Stadium
|Date
|Saturday 16 September
|Kick-off Time
|12:30 BST / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT
|Referee
|Michael Oliver
|VAR
|Mark Scholes
Head-to-Head: Last Five Meetings
|Wolves
|Liverpool
|Draws
|1
|3
|1
Last Encounter: Liverpool emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline on 1 March 2023.
Current Form (All Competitions)
|Wolves
|Liverpool
|LLWWL
|DWWW
TV and Streaming Options
|Country
|TV Channel/Live Stream
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
|United States
|SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada
The Hosts: Wolves’ Current Scenario
Gary O’Neil’s brigade faced a setback with a 3-2 loss against Crystal Palace. With eight goals conceded in just four games, defensive concerns loom large for the Wanderers.
Team News and Predictions
- Potential Starter: Hwang Hee-chan, after his goal against Palace, might be in line for a starting berth.
- Injury Update: Midfielder Joe Hodge remains the sole injury worry.
- Predicted Lineup (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Gomes, Lemina, Sarabia; Cunha, Hwang.
The Challengers: Liverpool’s Journey So Far
Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, seems to be finding their rhythm after a rather underwhelming 2022/23 season. Their recent victories against Newcastle and Aston Villa have showcased their intent.
Team News and Predictions
- Absentees: Virgil van Dijk’s extended suspension and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury are significant blows.
- Potential Changes: Joe Gomez might be shifted wide, with Wataru Endo possibly slotting in central defence. However, Ibrahima Konate’s return to training might alter these plans.
- Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Endo, Matip, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Jones; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Match Prediction
While Wolves managed to secure points against Everton, their vulnerability against structured teams was evident in their 4-1 loss to Brighton. Liverpool, even with key players missing, boasts of a lethal attacking trio that might prove too hot to handle for the home side.
Final Verdict: Liverpool to edge past Wolves.
Key Stats
- Wolves have conceded eight goals in their first four matches.
- Liverpool’s recent form has seen them unbeaten in their last four games.
- The last encounter between these two sides saw Liverpool winning 2-0.