Spurs’ Streak vs Blades’ Battle: A Premier League Clash to Watch

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Premier League Showdown
As the Premier League gears up for another weekend of action, all eyes will be on North London where Tottenham Hotspur, currently riding high in second place, will host 17th-placed Sheffield United. The contrast in form between the two sides is stark, but as history has shown, anything can happen in the Premier League.
At a Glance: Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|London, England
|Stadium
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Date
|Saturday 16 September
|Kick-off
|15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Previous Meetings: Head-to-Head
|Team
|Wins
|Draws
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|Sheffield United
|2
|1
|Last Encounter
|Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham (FA Cup) – 1 March 2023
Form Guide
|Team
|Last Five Games
|Tottenham
|DWWLW
|Sheffield United
|LLLLD
How to Watch: Broadcast Details
|Country
|TV Channel/Live Stream
|UK
|Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (studio updates only)
|US
|Peacock, SiriusXM FC
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have been a revelation this season, embarking on a four-match unbeaten run that has seen them ascend to lofty heights in the league. Their attacking flair and defensive solidity have been the talk of the town.
Tottenham Team News
The international break brought its usual concerns, with stars like Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min returning with minor injury worries. However, both are expected to be available for selection. The team will, however, await a final call on Giovani Lo Celso, who missed international duty due to a thigh issue. Key players like Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon, and Alfie Whiteman are still on the treatment table.
Predicted Tottenham Lineup
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son
Sheffield United’s Current Form
Sheffield United, on the other hand, have found life tough since their return to the Premier League. With just a single point to their name, the Blades will be desperate to turn their fortunes around.
Sheffield United Team News
The Blades have their own injury concerns. Yasser Larouci’s back injury will be assessed, while John Egan is expected to feature after recovering from a knee issue. Late fitness tests await Anel Ahmedhodzic and Rhian Brewster.
Predicted Sheffield United Lineup
Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; Archer, McBurnie
Match Prediction
Tottenham, with their current form, will be favourites. However, Sheffield United’s resilience can’t be underestimated. The Blades, despite their struggles, have shown glimpses of quality. But facing a Tottenham side in such fine form might be a step too far for them.
Stats Corner
While stats will be updated post-match, Tottenham’s attacking prowess and Sheffield United’s defensive struggles will be key areas to watch.