Spurs’ Streak vs Blades’ Battle: A Premier League Clash to Watch

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Premier League Showdown

As the Premier League gears up for another weekend of action, all eyes will be on North London where Tottenham Hotspur, currently riding high in second place, will host 17th-placed Sheffield United. The contrast in form between the two sides is stark, but as history has shown, anything can happen in the Premier League.

At a Glance: Match Details

Detail Information Location London, England Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date Saturday 16 September Kick-off 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Previous Meetings: Head-to-Head

Team Wins Draws Tottenham 2 1 Sheffield United 2 1 Last Encounter Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham (FA Cup) – 1 March 2023

Form Guide

Team Last Five Games Tottenham DWWLW Sheffield United LLLLD

How to Watch: Broadcast Details

Country TV Channel/Live Stream UK Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (studio updates only) US Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have been a revelation this season, embarking on a four-match unbeaten run that has seen them ascend to lofty heights in the league. Their attacking flair and defensive solidity have been the talk of the town.

Tottenham Team News

The international break brought its usual concerns, with stars like Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min returning with minor injury worries. However, both are expected to be available for selection. The team will, however, await a final call on Giovani Lo Celso, who missed international duty due to a thigh issue. Key players like Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon, and Alfie Whiteman are still on the treatment table.

Predicted Tottenham Lineup

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Sheffield United’s Current Form

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have found life tough since their return to the Premier League. With just a single point to their name, the Blades will be desperate to turn their fortunes around.

Sheffield United Team News

The Blades have their own injury concerns. Yasser Larouci’s back injury will be assessed, while John Egan is expected to feature after recovering from a knee issue. Late fitness tests await Anel Ahmedhodzic and Rhian Brewster.

Predicted Sheffield United Lineup

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; Archer, McBurnie

Match Prediction

Tottenham, with their current form, will be favourites. However, Sheffield United’s resilience can’t be underestimated. The Blades, despite their struggles, have shown glimpses of quality. But facing a Tottenham side in such fine form might be a step too far for them.

Stats Corner

While stats will be updated post-match, Tottenham’s attacking prowess and Sheffield United’s defensive struggles will be key areas to watch.