Red Devils’ Test: Can Brighton Repeat Last Season’s Win?

Man Utd vs Brighton – Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

At a Glance: Man Utd vs Brighton Details

Detail Information Location Manchester, England Stadium Old Trafford Date Saturday 16 September Kick-off Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee Jarred Gillett VAR Chris Kavanagh

Previous Meetings: Head-to-Head Record

Team Wins Manchester United 2 Brighton 3 Draws 0 Last Meeting Brighton 1-0 Manchester United (4 May 2023)

Man Utd return to Premier League action after a dramatic international break

The tranquillity of the international break was anything but for Manchester United. As they gear up for their Premier League clash against Brighton, the Red Devils find themselves in the midst of controversies and challenges. The recent defeat at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium was just the tip of the iceberg, with internal disputes and off-field issues adding to their woes.

Jadon Sancho not expected to feature on Saturday after outburst and Antony remains suspended

Jadon Sancho’s public disagreement with Erik ten Hag has cast doubts over his participation this weekend. Meanwhile, Antony’s prolonged absence following allegations from his Brazil stint continues to be a concern for the Red Devils.

Seagulls attackers Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati both to be evaluated before Old Trafford visit

Brighton, on the other hand, approaches this fixture on a high. Their impressive 3-1 victory against Newcastle saw Evan Ferguson netting three, although his recent injury during international duty might be a concern. Ansu Fati’s participation also hangs in the balance, pending a fitness test.

TV Viewing Options

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom N/A (Talksport 2 Radio UK) United States SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada fuboTV Canada

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag faces a selection puzzle. With Sancho’s participation doubtful and Antony’s suspension, Rasmus Hojlund might lead the attack. Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia further complicate matters, while new signings like Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount’s fitness levels remain to be seen.

Manchester United Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi’s side isn’t without its challenges. With Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder sidelined, and doubts over Ansu Fati, Carlos Baleba, Danny Welbeck, and Evan Ferguson, the Seagulls have their work cut out.

Brighton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Match Prediction

The stage is set for a riveting contest. Despite not being broadcasted in the UK, the match promises fireworks. Manchester United, desperate for a win, will face a Brighton side confident from their recent successes, especially their win in this fixture last season.

Key Stats