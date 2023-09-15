Bournemouth vs Chelsea: A Battle of Wits and Tactics

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Premier League Showdown

At a Glance:

Detail Information Location Bournemouth, England Stadium Vitality Stadium Date Sunday 17 September Kick-off Time 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT Referee David Coote VAR Andy Madley

Recent Encounters:

Result Date Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea 6 May 2023 Bournemouth wins 2 Chelsea wins 2 Draws 1

Form Guide: | Bournemouth | DWLLD | | Chelsea | LWWLD |

Chelsea’s Redemption Quest After a lacklustre defeat to Nottingham Forest, Chelsea are keen to regain their footing in the Premier League. The Blues, having secured a double over Bournemouth last season, are eager to replicate their success. However, with only four points from their opening games, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are under the microscope.

Bournemouth’s Pursuit of Victory The Cherries, under the leadership of Andoni Iraola, are yet to taste victory this season. Their recent 2-2 draw against Brentford, though fortunate, indicates their resilience. But with the Premier League spotlight back on, can they secure their maiden win against the Blues?

TV and Streaming Options:

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go UK, Sky Go Extra United States fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada fuboTV Canada

Bournemouth’s Squad Update Andoni Iraola faces a selection dilemma with key players like Alex Scott, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Dango Ouattara, and Emiliano Marcondes sidelined due to injuries. However, Luis Sinisterra, fresh from his international duties with Colombia, might get a nod.

Predicted Bournemouth Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Tavernier, Christie, Sinisterra; Solanke

Chelsea’s Injury Woes Chelsea’s injury list remains a concern. Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Romeo Lavia are all out. While Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Armando Broja are doubtful for the clash.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Chilwell; Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Match Prediction Chelsea’s inconsistency this season makes them unpredictable. However, their superior squad depth should give them an edge over Bournemouth. The Cherries, though defensively vulnerable, have shown sparks in their attack. It promises to be a tight contest, but Chelsea might just edge it.

Stats Corner