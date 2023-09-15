Bournemouth vs Chelsea: A Battle of Wits and Tactics

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Premier League Showdown
At a Glance:
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|Bournemouth, England
|Stadium
|Vitality Stadium
|Date
|Sunday 17 September
|Kick-off Time
|14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
|Referee
|David Coote
|VAR
|Andy Madley
Recent Encounters:
|Result
|Date
|Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
|6 May 2023
|Bournemouth wins
|2
|Chelsea wins
|2
|Draws
|1
Form Guide: | Bournemouth | DWLLD | | Chelsea | LWWLD |
Chelsea’s Redemption Quest After a lacklustre defeat to Nottingham Forest, Chelsea are keen to regain their footing in the Premier League. The Blues, having secured a double over Bournemouth last season, are eager to replicate their success. However, with only four points from their opening games, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are under the microscope.
Bournemouth’s Pursuit of Victory The Cherries, under the leadership of Andoni Iraola, are yet to taste victory this season. Their recent 2-2 draw against Brentford, though fortunate, indicates their resilience. But with the Premier League spotlight back on, can they secure their maiden win against the Blues?
TV and Streaming Options:
|Country
|TV Channel/Live Stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go UK, Sky Go Extra
|United States
|fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada
Bournemouth’s Squad Update Andoni Iraola faces a selection dilemma with key players like Alex Scott, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Dango Ouattara, and Emiliano Marcondes sidelined due to injuries. However, Luis Sinisterra, fresh from his international duties with Colombia, might get a nod.
Predicted Bournemouth Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Tavernier, Christie, Sinisterra; Solanke
Chelsea’s Injury Woes Chelsea’s injury list remains a concern. Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Romeo Lavia are all out. While Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, and Armando Broja are doubtful for the clash.
Predicted Chelsea Lineup (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Chilwell; Palmer, Sterling; Jackson
Match Prediction Chelsea’s inconsistency this season makes them unpredictable. However, their superior squad depth should give them an edge over Bournemouth. The Cherries, though defensively vulnerable, have shown sparks in their attack. It promises to be a tight contest, but Chelsea might just edge it.
Stats Corner
- Chelsea have won two of their last five encounters against Bournemouth.
- Bournemouth are yet to secure a win this season.
- Chelsea have accumulated only four points from their opening games.