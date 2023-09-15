Goodison Park Awaits: Can Arsenal Break the Jinx?

Everton vs Arsenal: A Premier League Showdown

Everton welcomes Arsenal to Goodison Park this Sunday, marking their first Premier League match since the announcement of 777 Partners as their potential new majority stakeholders. The Merseyside club, still in search of their maiden league victory this season, faces the challenge of navigating the Premier League waters amidst the looming threat of relegation.

Arsenal’s Impressive Start to the Season

Contrastingly, Arsenal, having invested significantly during the summer, have managed to secure ten points from their initial four matches. Their performance, although inconsistent at times, demonstrates the challenges of the Premier League, where even commendable play doesn’t always translate to positive results.

At a Glance: Match Details

Detail Information Location Liverpool, England Stadium Goodison Park Date Sunday 17 September Kick-off Time 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT Referee Simon Hooper VAR Stuart Attwell

Head-to-Head: Previous Meetings

Team Wins Everton 3 Arsenal 2 Draws 0 Last Encounter Arsenal 4-0 Everton (1 March 2023)

Current Form Guide

Team Last Five Matches Everton LLLWD Arsenal WWWDW

TV Broadcast Options

Country Channels/Streams UK Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event US fuboTV, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada fuboTV Canada

Everton’s Squad Update

Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche, faces a selection dilemma with a series of injuries plaguing the squad. Notable absentees include Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli. There’s uncertainty over the fitness of summer signings Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the team’s leading striker, might feature with protective gear due to a facial injury, while James Tarkowski is recovering from a recent concussion.

Predicted Everton Lineup (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma; Beto

Arsenal’s Team News

Arsenal’s central figure, Thomas Partey, is sidelined due to a groin injury sustained in training. Mohamed Elneny is gradually returning to fitness, while summer recruit Jurrien Timber is in the early stages of recovery post knee surgery.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Mikel Arteta’s Goodison Park Challenge

Mikel Arteta, despite his long-standing association with Everton as a player, has found managerial success elusive when facing his former club. Arsenal’s recent trips to Goodison Park under Arteta’s stewardship have been less than fruitful. However, with Arsenal’s commendable away record, this might be the fixture where they overturn their Goodison jinx.

Match Prediction

While Everton’s league position might not reflect it, their on-pitch performances hint at underlying potential. They’ve managed more shots on target than several Premier League outfits, including Arsenal. However, considering Arsenal’s recent defensive solidity on the road, they might just edge past Everton in this encounter.

Key Stats to Consider