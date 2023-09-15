Goodison Park Awaits: Can Arsenal Break the Jinx?

Everton vs Arsenal: A Premier League Showdown
Everton welcomes Arsenal to Goodison Park this Sunday, marking their first Premier League match since the announcement of 777 Partners as their potential new majority stakeholders. The Merseyside club, still in search of their maiden league victory this season, faces the challenge of navigating the Premier League waters amidst the looming threat of relegation.
Arsenal’s Impressive Start to the Season
Contrastingly, Arsenal, having invested significantly during the summer, have managed to secure ten points from their initial four matches. Their performance, although inconsistent at times, demonstrates the challenges of the Premier League, where even commendable play doesn’t always translate to positive results.
At a Glance: Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|Liverpool, England
|Stadium
|Goodison Park
|Date
|Sunday 17 September
|Kick-off Time
|16:30 BST / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT
|Referee
|Simon Hooper
|VAR
|Stuart Attwell
Head-to-Head: Previous Meetings
|Team
|Wins
|Everton
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|Draws
|0
|Last Encounter
|Arsenal 4-0 Everton (1 March 2023)
Current Form Guide
|Team
|Last Five Matches
|Everton
|LLLWD
|Arsenal
|WWWDW
TV Broadcast Options
|Country
|Channels/Streams
|UK
|Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
|US
|fuboTV, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada
Everton’s Squad Update
Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche, faces a selection dilemma with a series of injuries plaguing the squad. Notable absentees include Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli. There’s uncertainty over the fitness of summer signings Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the team’s leading striker, might feature with protective gear due to a facial injury, while James Tarkowski is recovering from a recent concussion.
Predicted Everton Lineup (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma; Beto
Arsenal’s Team News
Arsenal’s central figure, Thomas Partey, is sidelined due to a groin injury sustained in training. Mohamed Elneny is gradually returning to fitness, while summer recruit Jurrien Timber is in the early stages of recovery post knee surgery.
Predicted Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Mikel Arteta’s Goodison Park Challenge
Mikel Arteta, despite his long-standing association with Everton as a player, has found managerial success elusive when facing his former club. Arsenal’s recent trips to Goodison Park under Arteta’s stewardship have been less than fruitful. However, with Arsenal’s commendable away record, this might be the fixture where they overturn their Goodison jinx.
Match Prediction
While Everton’s league position might not reflect it, their on-pitch performances hint at underlying potential. They’ve managed more shots on target than several Premier League outfits, including Arsenal. However, considering Arsenal’s recent defensive solidity on the road, they might just edge past Everton in this encounter.
Key Stats to Consider
- Everton has registered more shots on target than 15 other Premier League teams.
- Arsenal boasts 11 away clean sheets since the start of the previous season, a league high.