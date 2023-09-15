West Ham and Man City Lock Horns in Unbeaten Showdown

West Ham vs Man City – Premier League Showdown

At a Glance: The Premier League Face-off

Detail Information Location London, England Stadium London Stadium Date Saturday 16 September Kick-off Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee Andy Madley VAR Darren Bond

Recent Encounters: A Look Back

Team Wins Draws Losses Last Meeting West Ham 0 2 3 Man City 3-0 West Ham (3 May 2023) Man City 3 2 0 –

Two Unbeaten Sides Collide

As the Premier League action heats up, Manchester City, the reigning champions, make their way to London to face a resilient West Ham side. Both teams have showcased formidable form, with City effortlessly securing 12 points from their initial four matches. On the other side, West Ham, under David Moyes, have displayed a commendable turnaround from their previous season’s start, with victories against Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Luton Town.

West Ham in Fourth Place After Stellar Early Performances

The Hammers have been a revelation this season. Their only minor setback was a draw against Bournemouth during their season opener. With momentum on their side, they’ll be eager to challenge the champions and solidify their position in the top four.

Manchester City’s Dominance Continues

The Sky Blues, despite not hitting their peak, have been a force to reckon with. Their flawless start to the season is a testament to their depth and quality, making them the team to beat.

TV Broadcast Details

Country Broadcast Options UK BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (studio updates only) US USA Network, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino Canada FuboTV

Team News and Predicted Line-ups

West Ham’s Squad Update

The home side welcomes back Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek after his brief hiatus due to a concussion. His return might see Said Benrahma benched. Michail Antonio is expected to lead the attack, with support from Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

Predicted West Ham Lineup (4-1-4-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma (c), Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta; Antonio

Manchester City’s Injury Woes

The visitors face a few injury concerns. Kevin De Bruyne’s absence is a significant blow, and the likes of John Stones and Jack Grealish are also doubtful. This might pave the way for Phil Foden to start on the right flank.

Predicted Man City Lineup (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Doku, Haaland

Match Prediction

West Ham’s impressive start to the season will be put to the test against a City side that, despite injury concerns, remains a formidable opponent. Erling Haaland, with his impressive record against the Hammers, will be the player to watch. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with City aiming to maintain their perfect start.

Key Stats to Consider