West Ham and Man City Lock Horns in Unbeaten Showdown

West Ham vs Man City – Premier League Showdown
At a Glance: The Premier League Face-off
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|London, England
|Stadium
|London Stadium
|Date
|Saturday 16 September
|Kick-off Time
|15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
|Referee
|Andy Madley
|VAR
|Darren Bond
Recent Encounters: A Look Back
|Team
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Last Meeting
|West Ham
|0
|2
|3
|Man City 3-0 West Ham (3 May 2023)
|Man City
|3
|2
|0
|–
Two Unbeaten Sides Collide
As the Premier League action heats up, Manchester City, the reigning champions, make their way to London to face a resilient West Ham side. Both teams have showcased formidable form, with City effortlessly securing 12 points from their initial four matches. On the other side, West Ham, under David Moyes, have displayed a commendable turnaround from their previous season’s start, with victories against Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Luton Town.
West Ham in Fourth Place After Stellar Early Performances
The Hammers have been a revelation this season. Their only minor setback was a draw against Bournemouth during their season opener. With momentum on their side, they’ll be eager to challenge the champions and solidify their position in the top four.
Manchester City’s Dominance Continues
The Sky Blues, despite not hitting their peak, have been a force to reckon with. Their flawless start to the season is a testament to their depth and quality, making them the team to beat.
TV Broadcast Details
|Country
|Broadcast Options
|UK
|BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (studio updates only)
|US
|USA Network, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino
|Canada
|FuboTV
Team News and Predicted Line-ups
West Ham’s Squad Update
The home side welcomes back Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek after his brief hiatus due to a concussion. His return might see Said Benrahma benched. Michail Antonio is expected to lead the attack, with support from Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.
Predicted West Ham Lineup (4-1-4-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma (c), Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta; Antonio
Manchester City’s Injury Woes
The visitors face a few injury concerns. Kevin De Bruyne’s absence is a significant blow, and the likes of John Stones and Jack Grealish are also doubtful. This might pave the way for Phil Foden to start on the right flank.
Predicted Man City Lineup (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Doku, Haaland
Match Prediction
West Ham’s impressive start to the season will be put to the test against a City side that, despite injury concerns, remains a formidable opponent. Erling Haaland, with his impressive record against the Hammers, will be the player to watch. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with City aiming to maintain their perfect start.
Key Stats to Consider
- West Ham’s form: DWWW
- Man City’s form: WDWWW
- Erling Haaland’s record against West Ham: 3 goals in 2 appearances