Ten Hag Slams “Disrespectful” Fan Reactions

Manchester United’s Culture Shift Under Ten Hag

Ten Hag’s Arrival and the Cultural Reset

When Erik ten Hag took the reins at Manchester United, he was met with a culture that, in his words, was “not good.” The Dutchman, known for his meticulous approach and strict leadership, was brought in to instil discipline and raise the standards at Old Trafford. “It is my job to control the standards,” Ten Hag emphasised, highlighting the club’s desire for a more regimented approach.

Sancho’s Training Situation

Recent headlines have been dominated by Jadon Sancho’s training situation. The England international will be training away from the first team due to unresolved issues with Ten Hag. While the manager chose to remain tight-lipped about Sancho’s situation during his Friday press conference, it’s clear that the winger’s future at the club remains uncertain.

Sancho’s Absence and Squad Dynamics

Earlier this month, Sancho was notably absent from the squad that faced Arsenal. Ten Hag cited subpar training performances as the reason. However, the 23-year-old winger feels differently, suggesting he’s been “a scapegoat for a long time.”

Other Squad Updates

United’s squad has faced other challenges too. Antony, another winger, is currently addressing assault allegations, which he vehemently denies. His return date remains a mystery, with Ten Hag admitting he’s in the dark about the former Ajax player’s situation.

Injury woes continue to plague the team. Both Mason Mount and Raphael Varane will be sidelined for the upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton. Despite these setbacks, Ten Hag remains optimistic, praising the squad’s spirit and motivation.

Support for Maguire Amidst Fan Criticism

Harry Maguire’s recent performances have drawn criticism, especially after an own goal during England’s friendly against Scotland. However, Ten Hag was quick to defend the defender, labelling the abuse as “disrespectful.” The manager believes Maguire remains a valuable asset, urging him to block out the negativity.