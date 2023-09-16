Quest for Redemption: Newcastle Eye Victory over Brentford

Newcastle’s Quest for Redemption: Brentford on the Horizon

Newcastle’s recent European feats have been nothing short of enchanting. Riding high from a stellar 2022/23 campaign that secured them a Champions League berth, St. James’ Park was certainly a fortress of dreams. Yet, recent performances have been stark reminders that the Premier League offers no comfort zones.

In this upcoming clash against Brentford, Newcastle seeks a return to their zenith. With the European spotlight returning next week against AC Milan, manager Eddie Howe has a lot on his plate.

St. James’ Park Showdown

Newcastle’s recent form has been underwhelming. With three straight defeats before the international hiatus, they have slipped from their European aspirations. Brentford, while not flying high, have showcased resilience. Unbeaten in their last four encounters, albeit with three draws, the Bees are set to prove their Premier League mettle.

Matchday Details:

Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle, England

Date: Saturday 16 September

Kick-off: 17:30 BST

Officials: Referee – Craig Pawson | VAR – John Brooks

Recent Encounters:

Newcastle: 3 wins

Brentford: 1 win

Draws: 1

Most Recent Duel: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle, 8 April 2023

Form Guide (Premier League):

Newcastle: WLLL

Brentford: DWDD

How to Watch the Action

Country TV and Streaming Options United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live United States SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Canada fuboTV Canada

Team Updates

Newcastle’s Concerns

The Magpies’ medical room seems a tad crowded. Key player Sandro Tonali, after a muscle mishap with Italy, finds himself alongside Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, and Javier Manquillo. Yet, Tonali could make an appearance against his former side, AC Milan. On the brighter side, Sven Botman’s return to training post his ligament setback offers a glimmer of hope.

Predicted Newcastle Lineup (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Brentford’s Bulletin

Midfield dynamo Josh Dasilva remains side-lined with a thigh injury, taking away some sting from Brentford’s midfield. The injury woes don’t stop there with Shandon Baptiste out due to a shoulder injury. While there’s anticipation around Mikel Damsgaard’s return, a starting spot seems elusive. In attack, the trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, and Yoane Wissa is expected to lead, despite Neal Maupay being up for selection.

Predicted Brentford Lineup (4-3-3): Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Collins, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Encounter Expectations

Newcastle’s prowess is undeniable. This is a team that, on its day, can dismantle any opponent. With the added break, thanks to the international window, Newcastle would likely set up pragmatically, without undervaluing Brentford but also keeping an eye on the looming AC Milan fixture.

Match Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Brentford