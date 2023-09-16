Doku Shines as Man City Mount Stunning Comeback

Manchester City’s Triumphant Comeback Over West Ham

In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Manchester City showcased their resilience and class, overturning a deficit to secure a 3-1 victory against a spirited West Ham side.

City’s Second-Half Surge

Despite trailing at the break, Manchester City’s second-half performance was a testament to their title credentials. James Ward-Prowse’s expertly executed diving header had initially put the Hammers ahead, against the flow of the game. However, City’s response was swift and decisive.

Jeremy Doku, the 21-year-old Belgian sensation, kickstarted the comeback just 43 seconds post-interval with a sublime finish, marking his first goal for the club. The equaliser was followed by a composed finish from Bernardo Silva, who latched onto Julian Alvarez’s ingenious ball over the West Ham defence.

Erling Haaland, having missed a couple of golden opportunities earlier, sealed the deal with a characteristic finish, taking his season’s tally to an impressive seven goals in five matches.

Guardiola’s Praise for Doku

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s tactician, was full of praise for Doku’s performance. “In his debut against Fulham, he seemed a bit reserved. But today, he was on the front foot, showcasing his skills as a genuine winger. His ability to decide when to pass and when to take on his man was commendable,” Guardiola commented.

West Ham’s Valiant Effort

West Ham, who had previously managed a win against Brighton with just 22% ball possession, displayed moments of brilliance. Their opening goal was a testament to their tactical prowess, with Vladimir Coufal delivering a pinpoint cross for Ward-Prowse to convert.

However, David Moyes expressed his disappointment post-match, especially with the timing of City’s first goal. “The goal right after half-time was a setback. But their second goal was a letdown. We’ve had games where small margins went our way, but today wasn’t one of those days,” Moyes reflected.

Final Thoughts

Manchester City’s win sees them maintain their two-point lead at the Premier League summit. West Ham, despite their commendable start to the season, suffered their first defeat, pushing them to the sixth spot.