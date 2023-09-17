Goldbridge Backs Ten Hag and Slams Man United Midfield

Manchester United’s Downfall: A Tale of Tactics, Substitutions and Player Mentality

When the whistle blew at the end of the match between Manchester United and Brighton, fans were left in disbelief. The once mighty Manchester United seemed to have lost their spark. But what exactly went wrong? Let’s delve into the details.

The Brighton Debacle

“United have been trounced by Brighton in what was a mismatch in many areas.” The disappointment in Mark Goldbridge’s voice was palpable. It wasn’t just a loss; it was a statement of where the team currently stands in the Premier League.

Season Heading Downhill

“This season is heading the same way as my turd this morning, down the toilet,” Goldbridge lamented. With three losses in five games and a 12th place standing, the stats don’t lie. “It’s the worst of the season for us,” he continued, highlighting the team’s lack of consistency and drive.

Questioning The Tactics

One can’t help but wonder about the strategies employed during the match.

“You’ve got to question the tactics, the substitutions, the players,” Goldbridge stated.

He had previously warned about the team’s vulnerability, especially when they go one-nil down. The lack of a fighting spirit is evident. “I have never seen a collection of Manchester United players that, when they go one-nil down, they can turn it into three or four,” he added.

Rashford Conundrum

Goldbridge didn’t hold back when discussing Marcus Rashford’s performance.

“Eric ten Hag’s backing of Marcus Rashford is puzzling and sends a ridiculously bad message to Manchester United fans.”

Rashford’s attitude during the game was a point of contention. “There were times where he didn’t track back, times when he shot when he shouldn’t have shot,” Goldbridge pointed out. The decision to keep Rashford on the field while other players were substituted raised eyebrows.

The Media versus The Fans

Goldbridge highlighted a significant divide between the media’s portrayal of players and the fans’ perspective. “Only the fans will make this point because it will not be made by the media,” he stated. The question remains: What is Marcus Rashford offering Manchester United this season?

Midfield Disaster Class

“The Midfield cost Manchester United the game,” Goldbridge declared.

It’s a bold statement, but one that many fans might agree with. The lack of coordination and strategy in the midfield was evident throughout the match. He went as far at to proclaim that if you’re “Ten Hag OUT, then we can’t have a conversation”, declaring the ownership has to change before the manager.

Yesterday’s match against Brighton has raised many questions about Manchester United’s tactics, player choices, and overall team spirit. Fans and analysts alike are left wondering about the future of the team in the Premier League. As the season progresses, Goldbridge and all Man United fans can only hope for a turnaround in performance and strategy.