Sunday Premier League Match Previews: Expectations and Excitement

With the promise of European football casting its lengthy shadow, Sunday’s Premier League timetable looks set to be jam-packed. As teams prepare for the notorious Thursday-Sunday carousel of the Europa League and Europa Conference League, expect to see teams like Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, and Aston Villa take centre-stage on Sundays.

But as we all breathe a sigh of relief with the international break behind us, this particular weekend offers just a duo of pivotal Premier League fixtures. Delve into the details of Sunday’s thrilling line-up.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: A Battle of Bruised Egos

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Sunday 17 September

Sunday 17 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST

14:00 BST Officials: David Coote (Referee) | Andy Madley (VAR)

Chelsea’s introduction to this season might well be described as a fall from grace. The swirling optimism around Stamford Bridge, paired with hefty financial investments, seems to have evaporated, leaving behind a team faltering under expectations. With a paltry return of four points from four outings, Mauricio Pochettino might be rueing the days leading up to this campaign. Their ensemble of global talents seems to be misfiring.

Bournemouth, too, are finding their rhythm under the fresh management of Andoni Iraola. The Cherries have been dealt a hard hand, scraping together just two points in their season start. Yet, Chelsea, despite their woes, are seen as the favourites for this coastal clash. However, in football’s unpredictable dance, Bournemouth snatching a point or more remains within the realm of possibility.

Where to Watch:

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go UK, Sky Go Extra

US: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Arsenal’s Quest at Goodison Park: Breaking the Curse

Arsenal’s record at Goodison Park in recent years is a testament to their fluctuating fortunes. A winless streak against Everton since October 2017 is a heavy burden, one they’ll be hoping to shed this Sunday.

Everton, too, is amidst their own turmoil, having had a rocky start to the season. A series of league losses was briefly interrupted by a hard-fought draw with Sheffield United and a narrow escape against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup. Sean Dyche surely has his work cut out for him as the storm clouds gather.

But Arsenal marches into Goodison Park with a spring in their step. The euphoria of a last-minute triumph over Manchester United will still be fresh, positioning them comfortably fifth with ten points. Players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli have been displaying glimpses of their lethal form. And Mikel Arteta, with his past ties to Everton, will be eager to ensure a smooth outing for the Gunners.

Where to Watch:

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go UK, Sky Go Extra

US: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Canada: fuboTV Canada

In all, this Sunday, while less hectic than future kick-offs, promises football filled with narratives, drama, and pure, unadulterated Premier League action.