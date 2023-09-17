De Bruyne’s Future at City Tied to Recovery Progress

Manchester City’s Calculated Move: Kevin De Bruyne’s Contract On Pause

The Stage is Set

It’s the theatre of football where drama unfolds off the pitch as much as on it. The spotlight this week finds itself on Manchester City’s talismanic Belgian, Kevin De Bruyne. With a hamstring that’s kept him off the field and a contract discussion pending, the corridors of the Etihad are rife with whispers.

Awaiting De Bruyne’s Return

As De Bruyne battles a long-term hamstring injury, Manchester City has strategically chosen to halt contract renewal discussions. The decision, seemingly simple, underscores a complex balance between commitment, foresight, and sheer hope. Expected to be back in action only next year, the Belgian maestro’s contract extension beyond the sunny summer of 2025 remains uncertain.

“I have not played since hobbling off in the opening fixture,” remarked the City captain, alluding to his current £375,000-a-week contract that nears its end. June promises to be a decisive month as it will usher De Bruyne into the final year of his agreement with the Premier League giants.

Guardiola’s Unwavering Faith

The Catalan strategist, Pep Guardiola, undeniably sees De Bruyne as the centrifuge of his illustrious squad. “He remains the key figure,” Guardiola emphasised, throwing in his weight for the midfield maestro’s two-year extension. With a stunning tally of 99 caps for Belgium, De Bruyne’s significance can’t be overstated.

Playing the Waiting Game

Content in Manchester, the Belgian knows the allure he holds for Europe’s elite. The caveat? He needs to pen those new terms before this season’s curtain falls. “Manchester City need certainty,” an insider pointed out, alluding to the club’s desire to ensure De Bruyne’s lasting fitness. Drawing parallels, England’s stalwart, Kyle Walker, 36, recently inked a two-year extension, hinting that age isn’t a deterrent for City when performance promises to remain paramount.

A Rich History, A Promising Future

De Bruyne’s journey with Manchester City began with a £54 million transfer from Wolfsburg in 2015. As discussions about his future loom, it’s anticipated he’ll be tabled an offer mirroring his current lucrative terms – setting him alongside Erling Haaland as the club’s joint-top earner.

As per reports from the Daily Star, the De Bruyne saga is one to keep a keen eye on.