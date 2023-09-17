Arsenal Midfielder Ponders Exit Amid Juventus Interest

Partey’s Arsenal Dilemma: Stay or Go?

In the ever-changing theatre of football, players often find themselves at crossroads. Thomas Partey, the resolute midfield dynamo for Arsenal, is one such player now contemplating his future at the North London club reveal Football Insider.

An Unexpected Positioning

With the start of the 2023-24 season, Partey found himself positioned in an unfamiliar role as a right-back, following the impactful arrival of Declan Rice. However, with Ben White taking over that role, and the integration of Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back, Arsenal impressively defeated Manchester United 3-1 in their most recent outing.

“Partey fears he is no longer part of Arsenal’s best side for the first time since joining the club three years ago.”

The Juventus Gaze

Whispers from the football grapevine suggest that should Partey find himself out of Mikel Arteta’s immediate plans, a potential suitor awaits. The allure of Juventus, the giants from Turin, could be tempting. The Italian behemoth’s admiration for the former Atletico Madrid linchpin isn’t new, especially considering he was a £45million acquisition for the Gunners in 2020.

“Juve are long-term admirers of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.”

With Paul Pogba’s unexpected suspension from the game and a subsequent gap in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, the time might be ripe for Partey.

Reflecting on Partey’s Arsenal Legacy

It’s imperative to acknowledge Partey’s contributions. In the previous season alone, he was instrumental, scoring thrice in 40 appearances, celebrating Arsenal’s most fruitful season under Arteta’s leadership. Totalling 103 games for the Gunners, he’s contributed five goals and four assists.

Yet, it’s been a journey not without challenges.

“According to Transfermarkt, he has missed 45 games for club and country through various injury problems since moving to the Premier League.”

As these scenarios unfold, Football Insider continues to provide insights and updates. With the January transfer window approaching and 18 months left on Partey’s contract, the ensuing weeks are bound to be intriguing.