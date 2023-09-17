Everton’s Gaze Fixated on Leeds’ Gem

Everton’s Persistent Pursuit of Gnonto

Everton’s ambition is clear, undeterred by the setbacks of the summer. The Toffees’ longing glances towards Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto reveal a relentless chase for the young forward’s signature. The Merseyside outfit witnessed multiple bids being pushed back during the sunlit days of the transfer window.

“The Toffees had a number of bids rejected for the 19-year-old in the main window,” insiders pointed out, leading to a fervent Gnonto yearning for fresh pastures. Such desires weren’t without consequences. Daniel Farke, in his managerial wisdom, momentarily cut ties, excluding Gnonto from Leeds’ core team.

The Wider Picture: Eyes on Gnonto

As the winds of the transfer window subsided, it wasn’t just Everton whose interest piqued. Numerous Premier League and continental giants are closely observing the unfolding drama at Elland Road. The backdrop? Leeds United’s heart-wrenching relegation to the Championship.

Post their demotion, Leeds are treading cautiously, deeply invested in charting out the long-term plans for Gnonto, particularly after his August reintegration. “Football Insider revealed on Friday (15 September) that Leeds are planning talks with Gnonto over a possible new contract.” An interesting move, especially when you consider the Italy international’s standing contract till June 2027, inked barely a year back.

The lad, having faced the temporary brunt of exclusion during matches against West Brom and Birmingham, showcased his class with a defining goal in the 4-3 triumph over Ipswich on 26 August. Firmly rooted in his commitment, a reliable source emphasised, “Gnonto is now focused on the season ahead at Leeds – who are vying for an immediate return to the Premier League.“

Staving Off the Blue Temptation

Leeds, understanding the significance of their jewel, are fervently hoping to avoid another whirlwind of speculations in January, particularly from the likes of Everton and their European counterparts. The reason is evident. Gnonto’s debut season was spectacular, netting four goals and fashioning four assists in 28 outings.

While Everton did turn their attention to other striking prospects in the form of Udinese’s Beto and Sporting CP’s Youssef Chermiti, the financial constraints have hit them hard. Their sole point in this term juxtaposed with the departures of Demerai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Neal Maupay paints a vivid picture of their predicament.