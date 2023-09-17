Old Trafford and Anfield Set Sights on Bilbao’s Best

Manchester United, Liverpool, and the Battle for Nico Williams

A Premier League Tug-of-War

Despite interest from footballing giants such as Manchester United, Barcelona, and Liverpool, Athletic Club are staunch in their belief that Nico Williams will remain in Bilbao. This 21-year-old sensation, whose contract runs its course at season’s end, finds himself at the centre of intense speculation. Many whispers suggest that Manchester United might make a move before his contract expires report Football Transfers.

Given the precarious futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho, Manchester United’s gaze has turned towards a potential January transfer. Their sights are set on Williams as they sidestep the allure of signing a free agent prematurely.

Liverpool & Barcelona: Duel of Interest

Liverpool and Barcelona too have their eyes on the 10-time Spain international. While the Spanish giants hope to seize him as a free agent next summer, such ambitions could be thwarted by the Premier League’s undying interest.

However, the camaraderie Williams shares with Barcelona’s young brigade, including Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, and Gavi, could give Barcelona an upper hand. Yet, with Barcelona also monitoring Sancho’s situation at Manchester United, a door might just be opening for Williams to grace the hallowed Old Trafford turf.

Athletic Club’s Hope

In the midst of this whirlwind of speculations, Athletic Club’s president Jon Uriarte remains optimistic. Voicing his sentiment, he told Movistar, “Both Nico Williams and his family are very happy in Bilbao and with Athletic. We’re working on both sides so that he can stay for many years.”

Uriarte’s remarks echo the confidence of a club that hopes its star will resist the lure of the Premier League and La Liga heavyweights.

Why Was Williams Absent against Cadiz?

In Athletic Club’s recent 3-0 triumph over Cadiz, Williams was conspicuously absent. The reason? An injury sustained during his duty with the Spain national team. Uriarte didn’t hold back, expressing his frustration, “It is very annoying that, due to calendar reasons, your players, who you are paying their salaries, get injured playing games in other places.” While the injury isn’t deemed serious, Williams may be sidelined for another week.