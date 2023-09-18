Greenwood’s Getafe Debut Marked by Controversial Chants

Getafe’s New Rising Star

In a tale woven with anticipation, Greenwood made his mark with Getafe this past Sunday. The English talent’s departure from Old Trafford was one that gathered whispers and murmurs in every corner. His loan move to Spain made waves, leaving many to wonder how he would fare on Spanish turf.

A Rocky Start in LaLiga

Amid the electrifying atmosphere of a LaLiga match that saw Getafe tackle Osasuna, Greenwood’s introduction in the final 13 minutes was a sight to behold. While many waited with bated breath to see this young talent in action, it wasn’t without its shadows.

“Greenwood, die”, an unsettling chant was reportedly taken up by a section of the Osasuna supporters as he set foot on the pitch.

As reported by The Athletic, Osasuna’s head coach, Jogoba Arrasate, expressed his thoughts post-match, highlighting that such chants mar the spirit of the game: “The chants of ‘F*** Osasuna’ were very bad and the chants against Greenwood were very bad too. He is a very good player. But if we talk about chants, we should talk about all the chants, not just some.”

Game-Changing Moments

Despite the backdrop, Greenwood’s introduction to the game was nothing short of influential. With both teams deadlocked at 2-2, he had a decisive hand in shifting the balance. A clever move from the young forward earned Getafe a pivotal corner. And from that set piece, Nemanja Maksimovic found the net, delivering the winning goal for the home team.

Getafe’s journey in the match was filled with twists and turns. Stefan Mitrovic’s opener was countered by Iker Munoz before the break. The post-interval action saw Jose Carmona’s header momentarily restore Getafe’s lead, only for Ante Budimir to equalise once more from the penalty spot.

The drama wasn’t over yet, as Fabrizio Angileri, despite being an unused substitute, was shown the red card. But, even during the lengthy 10 added minutes, Getafe stood firm, ensuring they keep their home record untarnished.

Looking Ahead

With the dust settling on this intense encounter, Getafe gears up to face the might of high-flying Real Sociedad next Sunday. Fans will undoubtedly keep an eye on Greenwood’s journey in Spain, hoping his football does the talking amidst the din of controversies.