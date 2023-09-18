Can Burnley Break Their Premier League Duck at Forest?

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: A Tale of Two Journeys

A Stellar Start for Nottingham Forest

The winds of optimism blow through the East Midlands as Nottingham Forest, having narrowly escaped the jaws of relegation last season, now command attention with their electrifying kick-off. Their journey commenced with a valiant but narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. However, the men in red quickly regrouped, snatching a victory against Sheffield United. Though they had a momentary lapse, giving up their lead against Manchester United, their resilience shone brightly with a hard-earned victory over Chelsea just before the players departed for international duties.

In just four matches, Forest have amassed six points, suggesting that the spectre of the “second season syndrome” might just be a myth for them this term. As Burnley approach, confidence fills the air in Nottingham.

Burnley’s Struggles Back in the Top Flight

For the newly-promoted Burnley under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, the return to the Premier League has been less than ideal. The team’s place at the bottom after the first international break tells a grim story. Three defeats, with 11 goals conceded, point to a defence that is yet to find its footing.

Their recent success against Forest in the Carabao Cup might offer some hope. However, their inconsistent defensive record remains a looming concern for their top-flight survival.

Team News and Tactics

Nottingham Forest

Forest’s line-up might face some tweaks due to injuries. Their recent clash against Chelsea saw Danilo exiting due to a hamstring issue. Both Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga’s availability hang in the balance, given their recent injuries. Yet, manager Steve Cooper has depth in his ranks. Gonzalo Montiel could be Aurier’s replacement, fitting seamlessly into the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Deadline day brought several talents to Forest. Players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi, and Nicolas Dominguez could feature. The dynamic Hudson-Odoi, known for his rapid counters, may replace the injured Elanga, joining forces with Morgan Gibbs-White.

However, all eyes will be on the star striker, Taiwo Awoniyi. With his remarkable start, having marked his presence in every opening game, the fans eagerly await another stellar performance from him.

Probable Lineup: Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Montiel, Mangala, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Burnley

Kompany’s Burnley sees Michael Obafemi side-lined due to a thigh injury. New signings like Aaron Ramsey offer hope as they join the mix. Despite their heavy defeat in the last match, the heart of their defence is likely to remain unchanged.

Probable Lineup: Trafford; Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Vitinho; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster

Key Player Spotlight: Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest’s beacon, Taiwo Awoniyi, seamlessly continued his spectacular form from last season. With 13 goals and 2 assists since the start of the previous season, the Nigerian has been Forest’s torchbearer in the Premier League.

Match Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley

Monday Night Football’s comeback post-international break might not grab every neutral’s attention, but the Nottingham Forest vs Burnley clash is a riveting contrast. Forest’s tactical approach, led by Steve Cooper, capitalizes on quick transitions. In contrast, Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, lauded for their bold approach in the Championship, might have to adopt a more measured strategy after their Premier League welcome.

With Burnley eager to amend their path and Forest aiming to maintain their momentum, this game promises to be a compelling encounter.